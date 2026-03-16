AFP
Another blow for Chelsea! Reece James suffers fresh injury and set for significant spell on sidelines
James' season disrupted by muscle problem
As first reported by The Athletic, James has another hamstring complaint despite completing the full 90 minutes of Saturday's 1-0 loss against Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge, while he also played the entirety of last Wednesday's 5-2 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their last-16 tie. James missed Monday's open training session ahead of the second leg.
Though The Athletic claim James will miss 'several weeks', RMC Sport report it is more likely the injury will probably sideline him for two months. Head coach Liam Rosenior said to the press on Monday: "Reece felt something in his hamstring in the game against Newcastle. It is really frustrating. We don't know the full extent of the injury. It could be [weeks]. It's never great with a hamstring injury. We just need to get him scanned and then find out the full extent."
England boss Thomas Tuchel will likely speak of his disappointment at this news when he meets with the media on Friday, with James' participation at the World Cup under threat.
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10th different hamstring injury for James
James has now sustained a total of 10 different hamstring injuries since 2020. The right-back has already missed a total of 136 games over the course of his professional career due to injury and fitness issues.
Chelsea and James have worked hard to reduce the player's workload over the last couple of seasons, wary that he is particularly injury-prone. He had only sat out five games in 2025-26 prior to this latest ailment.
James is not the only Chelsea player to have been hit by injuries this season, with attacking midfielder Cole Palmer also having to miss multiple matches for various issues. Palmer is one of several Blues stars who has not been able to enjoy the benefits of a full off-season since 2023 having played at an international tournament in 2024 and then the Club World Cup last summer.
New contract for homegrown hero
Last week, James put pen to paper on a new six-year contract at Chelsea, and he claimed he had been feeling like he was in a better position in terms of his fitness.
"I'm in a really good place at the moment, my body's feeling good. I'm playing on a regular basis, two or three games a week and I just try and help the team as much as I can and do what's right," he said.
"I came through at this club, this was the one and only club I wanted to play for. I've won major trophies here. Why would I not extend? This is my home, my family is here. The club is on the right path to winning trophies consistently again and I believe we will do that. That's why I'm still here and I re-signed.
"This club is my home, it's the place I love and I want to be. Money's not the be all and end all. Happiness and where I want to be means more to me and I want to win here, and we will win here."
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Chelsea facing fight to save season
Chelsea have had a turbulent week on and off the pitch. They are likely to be dumped out of the Champions League by PSG, while the weekend's results have left them sixth in the Premier League table and they are now six points adrift of Manchester United in third.
They will travel to Everton on Saturday before the international break before resuming action at home to League One strugglers Port Vale in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on April 4. This represents the Blues' most realistic chance to win silverware this season.
Meanwhile, the Premier League confirmed earlier on Monday that Chelsea have been hit with an academy transfer ban and a hefty fine for breaches of financial regulations when Roman Abramovich was owner. The club have, however, received only a suspended ban on senior transfers and will not face a points deduction. An FA investigation remains ongoing.
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