AFP
Ex-Chelsea star Oscar forced into early retirement at 34 after terrifying heart scare during Sao Paulo training
A terrifying incident at the CT da Barra Funda
Oscar's decision stems from a harrowing incident that occurred during pre-season testing at the Sao Paulo training complex, where the midfielder lost consciousness while performing a stress test on a stationary bicycle. What was initially feared to be a standard fainting spell turned out to be far more grave, as medical staff had to perform emergency life-saving measures on the 34-year-old.
Oscar opened up about the gravity of the situation in a video released by the club, revealing that the medical emergency was a matter of life and death. Regarding the incident, he stated: "My heart stopped for two minutes, two and a half minutes. I took the test, ended up fainting, my blood pressure kept dropping, and my heart was stopping. They performed cardiac massage. I only remember fainting."
The diagnosis was later confirmed as vasovagal syncope, a condition that has ultimately made it impossible for him to continue competing at the highest level of the sport.
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An emotional farewell to his boyhood club
Oscar’s health has forced him to end his Sao Paulo contract, which was set to run until December 2027. Both parties reached a mutual agreement to terminate the deal, involving a settlement of approximately €1.7 million.
Reflecting on his premature exit, an emotional Oscar expressed his regret at not being able to give more to the Tricolor supporters. He said: "It's difficult because I wanted to do more for Sao Paulo; I wanted to play more. I had the football in me and the right age, and I could have kept going, but unfortunately, this happened. Now I will retire and continue as a supporter. I'll move on with my life as a fan."
He leaves the club having made 37 appearances across two separate spells, scoring twice and providing seven assists during his time in the first team.
Reflecting on a glittering global career
Oscar leaves a lasting legacy as one of his generation's top creators. After rising through Sao Paulo and Internacional, he joined Chelsea in 2012, winning two Premier League titles and the Europa League during a successful five-year stint.
In a surprising move at the peak of his powers in 2017, Oscar joined Shanghai Port in the Chinese Super League, where he spent several years as the face of the competition. His statistics in Asia were staggering, recording 76 goals and 110 assists. In his retirement message, he acknowledged the journey he has taken: "I am finishing my career here at Sao Paulo, a journey that has taken me to many places, practically across the world. I want to thank everyone for their constant affection, especially all the Sao Paulo fans who supported me since my return and through this difficult moment I am facing."
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A Brazilian international legacy
Oscar was also a mainstay for the Selecao for many years, most notably during the 2013 Confederations Cup and the 2014 World Cup on home soil. His most famous - albeit bittersweet - moment came when he scored Brazil's only goal in the infamous 7-1 semi-final defeat to Germany.