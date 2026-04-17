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Chelsea co-owner opens up on Enzo Maresca’s 'mysterious' exit and insists it 'wasn't the club's decision' to sack coach amid Man City rumours
Eghbali disputes sacking claims
In a candid appearance at CAA’s World Congress of Sports, Eghbali addressed the sudden exit of Maresca. While many assumed the Italian had become the latest casualty of the Clearlake Capital era, the co-owner insisted the decision was taken out of the club's hands.
The departure has reportedly had a "negative impact" on Chelsea's campaign as the squad adjusts to another change in leadership. Eghbali noted that the club must now "fight their way out" of the disruption caused by the move, which comes amid intensifying rumours linking Maresca to a role at Manchester City.
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Legal issues cloud departure
Eghbali has remained vague on the specifics of the exit, citing legal constraints that prevent a full disclosure at this time. However, he was adamant that the board had no desire to replace the former Leicester City boss so soon into his tenure.
"The change wasn’t the club’s decision, for reasons I can’t speak about legally," Eghbali said, as quoted by Sports Business Journal. "I think the reasons will become kind of clear in due course. But no, it’s not a change we wanted to make. It’s a change that’s had a bit of a negative impact on the season, when you’re changing systems and personnel. And it’s one we’ve got to fight out our way out of."
Maresca's Journey at Chelsea
The 46-year-old first arrived at Chelsea in the summer of 2024, replacing the sacked Mauricio Pochettino. In total, Maresca oversaw 92 matches (55 wins, 16 draws, and 21 losses) for the Blues in all competitions until his dismissal in January. The decision came following a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa and a 2-2 draw with Bournemouth at the end of 2025.
Despite impressive results in the previous months, including a 3-0 victory over Barcelona in the Champions League in November and being named Premier League Manager of the Year for the same month, Chelsea's owners decided to part ways with the former Leicester manager following a rift in his relationship with the club's management. During his time in charge of the London club, Maresca won the Europa Conference League and the Club World Cup respectively.
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Blues face uncertain horizon
Despite appointing Liam Rosenior as new manager earlier this year, the team's form remains unconvincing: with a record of 11 wins and eight losses in 21 matches across all competitions. Next up, the Blues face Manchester United in the Premier League, as they chase a Champions League spot.