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Chelsea 'closing in' on appointing Xabi Alonso as new manager as advance talks planned for straight after FA Cup final
Alonso leads managerial race
According to talkSPORT, Chelsea are on the verge of finalising a deal for Alonso to take over the Stamford Bridge hot seat. The West London club have deliberately paused recruitment operations to maintain absolute focus on Saturday's FA Cup final showpiece. However, structural talks will accelerate next week, with Alonso poised to beat out rival candidates including Marco Silva, Andoni Iraola, Oliver Glasner, and former Flamengo manager Filipe Luis.
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Coveted across the continent
The former Liverpool midfielder has been a highly sought-after commodity since his departure from the Santiago Bernabeu in January. Alonso has attracted concrete interest from Newcastle United as a potential replacement for Eddie Howe, whilst also being heavily linked with a return to Anfield amid mounting scrutiny on Arne Slot. The versatile tactician previously demonstrated his resolve in the market by officially rejecting an approach from Ligue 1 side Marseille in February.
Pedigree despite Madrid setback
Alonso's recent dismissal by Madrid came after Barcelona established domestic dominance, yet his overall managerial stock remains incredibly high across European football. During his tenure in the Spanish capital, he recorded 24 victories and suffered just six defeats across his 34 matches in charge. His reputation is firmly anchored to his historic spell at Bayer Leverkusen, where he masterminded an unprecedented undefeated Bundesliga campaign and won 89 out of 140 games.
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Post-final rebuild looms
The immediate priority for Chelsea remains navigating their high-stakes FA Cup final fixture before executive attention shifts entirely to confirming their next leader in the dugout. Alonso faces the immense challenge of revitalising a squad that has struggled for consistency against elite Premier League opposition this season. Once the appointment is officially ratified, the incoming head coach will quickly oversee a pivotal summer transfer window aimed at restoring the Blues to regular Champions League contention.