Chelsea 'closing in' on appointing Xabi Alonso as new manager as advance talks planned for straight after FA Cup final

Alonso's recent dismissal by Madrid came after Barcelona established domestic dominance, yet his overall managerial stock remains incredibly high across European football. During his tenure in the Spanish capital, he recorded 24 victories and suffered just six defeats across his 34 matches in charge. His reputation is firmly anchored to his historic spell at Bayer Leverkusen, where he masterminded an unprecedented undefeated Bundesliga campaign and won 89 out of 140 games.