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Canada Tiers (05.16.2026)GOAL
Benjamin Steiner

CanMNT World Cup roster tiers: Cyle Larin, Stephen Eustaquio in as Alphonso Davies highlights injured players facing uphill battle

World Cup
Canada
J. Marsch
A. Davies
T. Buchanan
J. David
C. Larin
R. Laryea
A. Johnston
D. Cornelius
L. De Fougerolles
M. Bombito
A. Ahmed
L. Millar
T. Oluwaseyi
N. Saliba
D. St. Clair
P. David

With Canada’s World Cup squad deadline looming, Jesse Marsch faces major decisions as injuries cloud the status of stars like Alphonso Davies and Moïse Bombito. GOAL breaks down the CanMNT roster by tiers, from locked-in starters such as Jonathan David and Stephen Eustàquio to bubble players battling for the final spots.

Tick tock. Whether Vancouver’s Gastown Steam Clock or the clock atop the old City Hall in Toronto, time is ticking down to the May 31 deadline for Canada to name its 26-man squad for the 2026 World Cup. 


With less than a month to go, and with the squad soon set to gather in Charlotte for a pre-World Cup camp ahead of friendlies against Uzbekistan and Ireland, head coach Jesse Marsch faces several difficult decisions.

So, where do players stand? How has the injury situation impacted the process, and how should players be feeling at this point? GOAL breaks down the potential roster by tiers.

  • Alphonso Davies Canada 03202025(C)Getty Images

    Starting this summer

    If Marsch had the option at this point to go back to the squad he started at the 2024 Copa América with, he’d probably take it. For all the growth in the past two years, injury concerns, setbacks and absences have made it a challenge for any player to consider themselves a lock for Canada’s starting lineup.

    That leaves only a select few in this category, and it doesn’t include Alphonso Davies, who is out for four to five weeks after picking up a hamstring strain in Bayern Munich’s UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg against Paris Saint-Germain, making him doubtful for the group stage.

    Aside from Davies, Villarreal winger Tajon Buchanan is a lock to start down the right flank after scoring seven goals and adding one assist in 32 La Liga matches this season.

    Jonathan David will start up top despite Juventus’ inconsistencies. He’ll be joined by Cyle Larin, who is also likely a locked-in starter at this point. While he hasn’t scored in his last 11 matches for Canada, his nine goals in 21 EFL Championship matches with Southampton make him undroppable.

    Outside of purely attack-focused players, Stephen Eustàquio is sure to start in midfield after missing the March camp due to injury and recently returning to LAFC’s lineup. He will play alongside Ismaël Koné, who has enjoyed a breakout season with Sassuolo.

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  • Moise Bombito CanadaGetty Images

    Feeling good

    This is where the injured players who would otherwise be locks are grouped. Hello, Alphonso Davies, who, if healthy, will play every single minute for Canada at this World Cup, likely at left back.

    Alongside Davies are several other experienced national team players who are effective roster locks but not certain starters. Of the 54 players called in under Marsch’s tenure, the core of the national team has become quite clear.

    At the back, Toronto FC’s Richie Laryea, Celtic’s Alistair Johnston and center backs including Derek Cornelius, who has not played for Rangers since November, FCV Dender’s Luc De Fougerolles and Moïse Bombito stand out as certain roster locks, with Hajduk Split right back and central midfielder Niko Sigur also fitting into that category.

    Bombito was a key figure in the run to the 2024 Copa América semifinals and has been slowly returning to health after breaking his leg in October. However, he is still expected to be healthy and, if so, a starter this summer.

    Johnston may not start due to Davies’ potential impact and Laryea’s form. He missed most of Celtic’s season because of hamstring issues and has not played for Canada since June, while the pool around him has improved.

    Most wingers regularly in the squad should feel confident as well, with Norwich City’s Ali Ahmed and Hull City’s Liam Millar both likely locks. Ahmed is coming off four goals and three assists in his first EFL Championship season, while Millar is headed to the EFL Championship promotion playoff final.

    Up top, Tani Oluwaseyi will likely serve as Larin’s understudy after his first campaign with Villarreal. Likely midfielders on the roster outside the starting group include LAFC’s Mathieu Choinière and RSC Anderlecht’s Nathan Saliba.

    As for the goalkeepers, both Inter Miami CF’s Dayne St. Clair and Orlando City’s Maxime Crépeau should feel fairly confident despite less-than-dominant records in MLS. They’re both playing behind two of the league’s weakest defensive setups, and neither has fully claimed the position, leaving both believing they can emerge as the top choice.

  • Promise David Canada Gold CupGetty Images

    On the bubble

    Given Canada’s relative infancy as a prominent soccer power, the player pool is not particularly large, even though it has grown significantly since Marsch took over in May 2024. As such, the bubble options are few.

    While most starting and secondary spots will be spoken for, challenging decisions remain at nearly every position. In goal, Huddersfield Town’s Owen Goodman should be the third goalkeeper, edging out in-form Portland Timbers backstop James Pantemis.

    On the backline, Middlesbrough center back Alfie Jones should have a spot but could miss out because of injury, likely opening the door for Chicago Fire’s Joel Waterman or potentially Portland’s Kamal Miller.

    There’s also plenty to consider in attack. Royale Union Saint-Gilloise’s Promise David had 11 goals in 51 appearances this season but is on a tight timeline to return from hip surgery in time for the tournament. Tigres UANL’s Marcelo Flores impressed in his first Canada camp in March but has struggled for minutes in Liga MX and has never played a competitive match for his nation, making the spotlight of a World Cup a daunting challenge, even if he may start the opener.

    Other than that, Jacob Shaffelburg is still aiming to rediscover the form he showed during the 2024 Copa América and with Nashville SC before joining LAFC, while 35-year-old veteran winger Junior Hoilett hopes his 2022 experience can help bring him to a second World Cup. Outside the wingers, Jonathan Osorio’s role in central midfield is not yet certain, while strikers Jacen Russell-Rowe, Theo Bair and Daniel Jebbison battle for additional depth roles.

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  • Jayden Nelson Getty

    Maybe next time

    With the size of Canada’s player pool and the relatively steep drop-off after the 26th player, there won’t be many shocking choices on this World Cup roster.

    Given that Marsch’s entire tenure has focused on this World Cup, there have not been many opportunities for players truly on the edge, and no injury has yet canceled a player’s eligibility.

    It’s probably too early for 17-year-old Inter Toronto midfielder Sholah Jimoh to make the squad, even though he is likely to become a more regular call-up in the next cycle. Austin FC’s Jayden Nelson may also fall short despite scoring two MLS goals this season, as could Plymouth Argyle’s 23-year-old striker Aribim Pepple, who has 18 goals in 39 matches across EFL League One and the EFL Trophy this season.

    Outside that group of players under 24, the Canadian squad has become relatively clear. Still, everyone will be concerned about injury return timelines over the next few weeks, particularly for Davies and Bombito, who could be the difference between a group-stage exit and a dark-horse run deep into the tournament.

Friendlies
Canada crest
Canada
CAN
Uzbekistan crest
Uzbekistan
UZB