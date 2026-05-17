"Can't keep it a secret": Jose Mourinho speaks plainly about Real Madrid's interest

There has been no official approach from the club, nor have any preliminary talks begun. Nevertheless, Mourinho expects movement on the matter next week, suggesting a decision could come soon.

The 63-year-old is widely seen as the leading candidate to replace current coach Álvaro Arbeloa, whose underwhelming results are expected to limit his stay to the end of the season.

Recent reports have suggested that the deal is already done, although neither club has confirmed. Indications have pointed to a return for the Portuguese, who has a €3 million release clause in his Benfica contract that runs until 2027.

Didier Deschamps, who is stepping down as France coach, and VfB Stuttgart's Sebastian Hoeneß have also been mentioned as candidates.