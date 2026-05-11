BVB said to have "the best chance": Spectacular transfer plan revealed by Kennet Eichhorn

Sport Bild had previously reported that Eichhorn himself was not entirely convinced by BVB's style of play under manager Niko Kovac and therefore preferred other options, such as a move to Bayer Leverkusen or RB Leipzig. That is said to have changed in the meantime. Bayern Munich remain in the race, though, according to kicker, club officials are divided over the move's wisdom.

Hertha, though, still hopes to keep the midfielder for another season. According to Bild, the club intends to activate a €12 million release clause next summer but then immediately re-loan him back to Berlin for a further campaign.

Yet that strategy is unlikely to work: according to Sport Bild, Eichhorn will not accept a stopgap move; he intends to join a regular Champions League contender this summer and secure immediate playing time. A loan back to Berlin or a year spent at a mid-table side is effectively ruled out.

Conversely, if Eichhorn does join Dortmund, the Black and Yellows would view the youngster as an immediate reinforcement, given their long-standing lack of a clear defensive-midfield partner for Felix Nmecha.