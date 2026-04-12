“The German champions haven’t been decided yet,” Niko Kovac stated as recently as Thursday; mathematically speaking, anything remains possible—at both ends of the table. A born realist, Kovac was not implying that, with a fluke, his side could still overhaul Bayern.
Nor did he suggest that a top-four finish—still not mathematically certain after the loss to Leverkusen—was suddenly at risk. Kovac’s true target was to guard against another dip in intensity like the one that cost his side against Leverkusen, and before that against VfB Stuttgart and Hamburger SV.
One of Kovac’s greatest achievements this season is that the much-feared debate in Dortmund—often paralysing and ultimately fruitless—about the team’s mentality never even started. Their possession play has sometimes lacked imagination, yet Kovac has instilled a refusal to surrender, a trait that papered over deeper issues until recently. Now, another stumble this Saturday at TSG Hoffenheim could gift Bayern the title earlier than expected.
While Dortmund may not lose sleep over Bayern’s title party, if this BVB side truly wants to carry Kovac’s stamp, it should attack Saturday’s trip to Hoffenheim with the same fire it showed on the touchline, defending Nico Schlotterbeck against a few whistles.