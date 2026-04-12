The backlash against the boos—isolated and, from the fans’ perspective, entirely understandable—was not only unduly harsh (“that’s not on,” said managing director Carsten Cramer; “absurd,” declared defender Waldemar Anton); it also overshadowed far more significant issues that could have dominated the afternoon’s discussion.

After all, Dortmund are now letting this season peter out rather badly.

Admittedly, BVB remain a very strong second-placed side; they have lost only twice in the Bundesliga—to the soon-to-be champions Bayern Munich and now to Bayer Leverkusen, who had already beaten them in the cup. The football was rarely pretty, but the results and, above all, the much-vaunted mentality were there. The loss to Bayer Leverkusen, who are chasing a Champions League berth, does nothing to change that. It is understandable, given the Bundesliga table has been set in stone for weeks—Bayern Munich are too far ahead, while RB Leipzig and VfB Stuttgart sit comfortably below—that the side is no longer fighting with every ounce of energy to avoid defeat.

Yet one big ‘but’ remains: the gradual drop in intensity is starting to look worrying.



