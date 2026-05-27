According to oe24, the newly promoted side is keen to sign striker Sasa Kalajdzic from Austrian champions LASK.
Translated by
Bundesliga boost: Schalke 04 are reportedly eyeing a former VfB Stuttgart striker
Schalke are actively seeking new attacking options ahead of the forthcoming Bundesliga campaign, and according to the report, the 28-year-old striker is a "hot topic" in Gelsenkirchen.
Interest in Kalajdzic is said to persist regardless of the ongoing talks over Edin Dzeko's future. The club is currently negotiating with the Bosnian striker, who joined from Fiorentina last winter, about extending his contract beyond 30 June, though no decision has been made.
"We can well imagine that Edin could still be an asset to us in the Bundesliga, both on and off the pitch. We are in talks about him possibly extending his contract for another year," said S04 sporting director Frank Baumann recently.
Kalajdzic plied his trade in the Bundesliga for VfB Stuttgart.
Kalajdzic made 17 appearances for LASK last season, scoring one goal and providing four assists. The 28-year-old was merely on loan at the Austrian champions, though, and will return to England this summer to rejoin his parent club, Wolverhampton Wanderers.
He moved to the Premier League side in 2022 after impressing in the Bundesliga with VfB Stuttgart, where he notched 16 goals and six assists during the 2021/22 campaign. Two cruciate ligament tears have since interrupted his progress.