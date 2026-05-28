According to *Bild*, Undav wants clarity on his future by next Tuesday at the latest. The 29-year-old is due to set off for the US with the DFB squad then. Shortly after the DFB Cup final defeat to FC Bayern, Undav had already indicated that he would only be open to negotiations until his departure with the DFB team. "I'll be away from Wednesday. Let's see what happens by then," he said.
Translated by
Bombshell in the contract talks: Deniz Undav is reportedly forcing VfB Stuttgart's hand before the World Cup
Should no agreement be reached before he departs for the World Cup, talks will be "put on hold for the time being". That would take a contract extension beyond 2027 off the table this summer, leaving VfB at risk of losing Undav on a free transfer. From 1 January, the German international is free to negotiate with other clubs.
However, Bild reports that VfB's hierarchy will table a second, improved offer before the weekend. Undav had turned down an initial three-year deal—extendable to 2030—at the start of May.
CEO Alexander Wehrle and sporting director Fabian Wohlgemuth are leading the negotiations. The supervisory board has reportedly already approved the new deal, which is said to include a basic salary of €5.5–6 million per year (up from €4.5 million) and a €3 million signing bonus—a club-record offer.
- Getty Images Sport
Undav is keen to remain at VfB Stuttgart and is likely to operate as a super-sub at the World Cup.
Undav has reportedly told Stuttgart's hierarchy that he is open to a long-term future at VfB. He and his family feel settled both at the club and in the city. Nevertheless, his standout season (25 goals, 14 assists) has drawn interest from wealthier overseas suitors.
Unlike at VfB, Undav is currently pencilled in as a super-sub for national team coach Julian Nagelsmann at the World Cup. Kai Havertz remains entrenched as the first-choice centre-forward, and in the recent friendlies Undav found himself behind Nick Woltemade, even though the technically gifted but lanky striker is struggling at Newcastle United and cannot match Undav's goalscoring record.
Undav ultimately proved decisive in the second friendly against Ghana and, despite Nagelsmann's clear allocation of roles, publicly expressed hope of a starting berth afterwards. The national coach then made some questionable remarks directed at the VfB striker, for which he later apologised personally. Undav confirmed that their relationship remains intact.