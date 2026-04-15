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Atletico Madrid star sends 'compliments' to 'quality' Lamine Yamal in classy message after Champions League triumph over Barcelona
Ruggeri pays tribute to Barcelona starlet
Madrid left-back Ruggeri was the man tasked with the unenviable job of marking Yamal during Tuesday's intense Champions League quarter-final second leg. While Atleti ultimately progressed, the Italian defender was quick to acknowledge the immense challenge posed by the Spain international at the Metropolitano.
Speaking to Sky Italia after the match, Ruggeri did not hold back in his admiration for the young winger, stating: "Compliments to him, for the player he is, for the quality he has. We all know the quality he has, the player he is. We've all done well, it wasn't just me, to limit him. That allowed us to press forward and score. I wish him the best for his career."
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Yamal continues to break Champions League records
Even in defeat, Yamal managed to etch his name further into the history books by scoring the opening goal in Barcelona's 2-1 victory on the night. That strike represented his 11th goal in the Champions League, a remarkable haul that sets a new benchmark for the competition; no player has ever scored more before celebrating their 19th birthday.
Despite his individual brilliance, Yamal's goal wasn't enough to overturn the first-leg deficit. Barcelona were forced to reckon with an Atletico side that demonstrated trademark resilience under pressure, eventually succumbing 3-2 on aggregate as Diego Simeone's men booked their first semi-final spot since 2017.
Battle scars and tactical discipline
The intensity of the all-Spanish clash was perfectly encapsulated by Ruggeri, who finished the game requiring six stitches in a facial wound following a clash with Gavi. The defender emphasised that Atleti had to give everything to overcome a Barcelona side he still considers to be among Europe's elite.
"Barcelona is a team that plays very well but we have defended well and been able to push forward," Ruggeri explained when reflecting on the tactical battle. "We've left everything on the pitch, we fought until the last minute. We are happy. We need to be very proud to have done what we've done against a very strong team."
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Semi-final targets and silverware hopes
With Barcelona now out of the picture, Madrid turn their attention to a potential European final as they await the winner of the tie between Arsenal and Sporting CP. It marks a significant return to the business end of the tournament for a club that has famously reached two finals under Simeone's tutelage.
There is no time for the Rojiblancos to rest, however, as they look to transition from European success to domestic glory. Atletico face Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey final this Saturday.