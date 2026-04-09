Arsenal drop historic first-ever women's collab with London-based Good Squish

This feels like a momentous release for Arsenal Women in a celebration of the connection between the club and its fanbase, as the north Londoners flex their commercial might once again.

"This collection reflects the journey we're on as a club and the culture we're continuing to build around Arsenal Women," Russo said on the drop. "It represents the values we stand for, the pride we feel, and the connection we share with our community. This range is about celebrating the role we all play in driving this team forward, and building what's next, together."