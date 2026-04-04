Arne Slot has no 'regrets' over Mohamed Salah feud ahead of Liverpool legend's exit

Despite the public friction, Slot was full of praise for everything the forward has achieved at the club - who is third on the club's all-time list of scorers with 255. With two Premier League titles and a Champions League trophy in his cabinet, Salah leaves as one of the greatest to ever wear the red shirt, and the manager believes he has earned the right to go out on his own terms.

"I think Mo has earned the right completely to decide whenever he thinks he should leave. And he's done so many things for this club. He has to make up his own mind and that's what he did. After that incident you are referring to [at Leeds], which are incidents that happen everywhere around the world almost every day when it comes to football, you know what has happened afterwards? He went to the AFCON and when he was back at the AFCON, he played every single game. The only one who can talk about it is Mo himself. So you are now making the assumption that he wants to leave because he was out for six days. But that doesn't have to be true," Slot concluded.