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Arne Slot hints Liverpool may target 'different' type of player to replace Mohamed Salah as Reds boss explains summer transfer plans
Reds prepare for major exits
Liverpool shifted their focus to the summer transfer window following their Champions League quarter-final exit against Paris Saint-Germain. Slot confirmed that replacing Salah and Robertson has become the club's immediate priority after both stalwarts announced their departures at the end of their contracts. While the club spent a record-breaking £450 million last summer, the manager indicated that a similar level of squad overhaul was unlikely during the upcoming window.
- AFP
Slot explains trading philosophy
The head coach emphasised that Liverpool remains a "trading club" but insisted that the sheer number of signings would be lower than in previous years. He highlighted that the tactical profile of Salah’s successor remained a key point of discussion for the recruitment team.
Outlining the club’s financial approach and the specific areas requiring attention before the new campaign begins, Slot said: "Last summer we made quite a lot of signings and that is why we traded so much. In the four windows I'm here now we've had a net spend of £150m and that says what kind of club we are. We know Robbo and Mo are going to leave so that means changing two players, but we also know Kostas Tsimikas comes back [from loan at Roma].
"So the first aim is to see how we are acting in the position of Mo, if we want to replace him with a similar player or if we are going to do that differently. For the rest, I don't think at this moment in time there is a chance of other players leaving.
"Of course there is the [Ibrahima Konate] contract situation. I don't think in numbers. I think of areas. We already know some players are going to leave. Let's see what happens in the summer. You know we are a trading club, so let's first see what is actually going to happen in the summer then we know better what to bring in. There might not be such a big need of trading a lot if we don't need to bring a lot of players in."
Future looks bright
Despite the recent 4-0 aggregate defeat to PSG, Slot argued that the underlying performance data showed his side can still compete with Europe’s elite. He pointed to home victories over Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid, and Arsenal as evidence of the squad's current strength and potential.
Reflecting on the team's evolution and why the future remains promising at Anfield, the Reds boss added: "For the people who watched the PSG game, the home game, it is fair to say for me the future does look bright. We were able to have more possession, 21 shots and generated a higher Expected Goals against a team that is used to the fact they dominate ball possession.
"Even if you have to take into account that Hugo [Ekitike] had to go off after 30 minutes, Alex [Isak] had to go off at half-time, if you would see them for 90 minutes being in their best shape then this team has already shown that they could compete with the best in Europe."
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Merseyside derby at Hill Dickinson
Liverpool will travel to Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium this Sunday for a crucial Merseyside derby as they look to secure a top-five finish. The squad has been dealt a major blow with Ekitike facing a long-term absence after rupturing his Achilles tendon during the PSG fixture. Slot has needed to find offensive solutions without his injured striker to ensure Champions League qualification is confirmed before the summer transition officially commences.