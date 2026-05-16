Arne Slot tells Liverpool fans they're 'underestimating' what he can do in transfer window as he vows to repair Reds

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Slot acknowledged the lack of faith from the fanbase but remained optimistic about future recruitment and the impact of a fresh start.

He stated: “I can understand at this moment in time [the fans] don't have confidence or a lot of feeling that things can be much better next season, but I think they are underestimating what a transfer window can do, what a new start can do.

"We've conceded far too many goals - but I think we've also scored not enough goals. We were fully in the game, fully able maybe to get a result but I agree that after it went 2-1 we crumbled.”