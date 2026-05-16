Getty Images Sport
Arne Slot tells Liverpool fans they're 'underestimating' what he can do in transfer window as he vows to repair Reds
Reds crumble at Aston Villa
A comprehensive 4-2 defeat at Aston Villa marked Liverpool’s 19th loss of a dismal campaign across all competitions, leaving travelling supporters visibly disillusioned. Despite having a full week to prepare, the Merseysiders delivered a feeble performance, marred by a costly mistake from player of the season Dominik Szoboszlai. Defensive frailties continue to plague the squad, with the team conceding 52 league goals, surpassing 50 in a 38-game Premier League season for the first time.
- Getty Images Sport
Slot targets summer transition
Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Slot acknowledged the lack of faith from the fanbase but remained optimistic about future recruitment and the impact of a fresh start.
He stated: “I can understand at this moment in time [the fans] don't have confidence or a lot of feeling that things can be much better next season, but I think they are underestimating what a transfer window can do, what a new start can do.
"We've conceded far too many goals - but I think we've also scored not enough goals. We were fully in the game, fully able maybe to get a result but I agree that after it went 2-1 we crumbled.”
Tactical flaws exposed
Pundits and opponents alike have highlighted the severe lack of structure within Liverpool’s defensive lines, particularly from set-pieces where they have conceded a league-high 20 non-penalty goals. Former defender Jamie Carragher offered a damning assessment and asserted: “They [Liverpool] are very poor in possession and very poor out of possession.”
This sentiment was echoed by Villa striker Ollie Watkins, who capitalised on the space. He said: “They're disjointed at the back and I feel like there's a lot of space for me to run into. I'm going to get chances against them.”
- AFP
Champions League qualification hopes in the balance
Liverpool face a tense final day against Brentford at Anfield, a fixture that will also serve as an emotional farewell for long-serving stars Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson. Champions League qualification remains in jeopardy, with Brighton and Bournemouth both capable of taking the race to the wire if they secure results in their respective games in hand. Slot must urgently galvanise his side to secure a top-four finish before embarking on a vital summer transfer window designed to completely repair the squad.