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‘It’s over!’ - Antonio Conte to leave Napoli a year before contract ends ‘without any agreement elsewhere’
A shock departure from Naples
The Conte era at Napoli is officially coming to a close. Despite being tasked with the significant reconstruction of the Partenopei following their disappointing 10th-place finish in the 2023-24 season, the Italian tactician has decided that his time at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona has run its course. The news marks a sudden shift for a club that had hoped Conte would provide long-term stability.
As he prepares for his final game in the Napoli dugout, the 54-year-old has been making his rounds to say his goodbyes. In a poignant moment on Tuesday, Conte visited Palazzo San Giacomo to meet with the Mayor of Naples, Gaetano Manfredi.
Accompanied by the city's general director, Pasquale Granata, the meeting served as a formal farewell to the civic leaders who have supported his project during his stay in the shadow of Mount Vesuvius.
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No severance and no plan
The details surrounding his exit suggest a clean break rather than a bitter dispute. According to Fabrizio Romano, Conte will leave without severance pay and without any agreement elsewhere, highlighting his desire for a fresh start regardless of whether another high-profile job is waiting for him.
It has also emerged that this was not a snap decision made in the heat of the season's final weeks. The manager had reportedly made his mind up quite some time ago, ensuring the club hierarchy was not left entirely in the dark.
The move signals the start of another search for a head coach for President Aurelio De Laurentiis, who must now find a successor capable of continuing the work Conte started.
The Mayor’s final tribute
During his visit to the city hall, the respect between the manager and the local authorities was evident. Mayor Manfredi has been a vocal supporter of the manager’s methods, recently praising the former Inter boss for his uncompromising focus on success.
"He is a winner, in the end results count and the fans want to win," the Mayor noted during their final meeting.
By visiting the Mayor before officially addressing his players and the media for the final time, Conte has shown a level of institutional respect that is often rare in the volatile world of Italian football. It was a diplomatic end to a journey that many expected to last much longer.
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What next for Conte and Napoli?
With the "It's over!" message echoing through the streets of Naples, fans are left wondering what the future holds. Conte had become the face of a new, disciplined Napoli, and his departure leaves a massive void in the dugout.
His decision to leave without a new club lined up suggests he may be looking for a period of rest or is waiting for a specific project that meets his high demands.
For Napoli, the priority now shifts to the summer transfer window and the search for a new leader. Having missed out on the continuity Conte was supposed to provide, the club must act quickly to ensure the progress made this season is not lost.