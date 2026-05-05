Antonio Conte sets demands for Napoli future as Aurelio De Laurentiis prepares four conditions for stay

Il Mattino reports that Conte is keen to continue his adventure at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, but he has no intention of softening his stance on key sporting issues.

Historically a manager who refuses to accept compromises, Conte is seeking assurances that his vision for the first team will be respected without interference from above.

Reports suggest the coach was frustrated by a perceived lack of support from the club earlier this season, particularly when he spoke out against refereeing decisions. Furthermore, promised improvements to the club’s infrastructure have yet to materialise, leading to some friction between the dugout and the boardroom.

Conte is reportedly willing to overlook the facility issues for now, provided there is a clear separation between the sporting side of the club and everything else moving forward.



