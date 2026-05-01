The German international and his Edmonton Oilers were eliminated in the first round of the NHL play-offs. In Game 6 of the best-of-seven series, the Canadian franchise, which also features Joshua Samanski, lost 2–5 to the Anaheim Ducks, leaving Anaheim with an insurmountable 4–2 series lead.
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Another bitter disappointment: Leon Draisaitl's dream has been dashed once again
Samanski picked up an assist on Connor Murphy's 16th-minute strike that cut Edmonton's deficit to 1–2. Draisaitl then fed Wassili Podkolsin for the 42nd-minute tap-in that narrowed the gap to 2–4.
The Edmonton Oilers have reached the final twice in recent years.
For the second straight year, the Oilers reached the Stanley Cup Final only to fall to the Florida Panthers. Edmonton's title drought now stretches back to 1990, when the franchise won its fifth championship.
For Draisaitl, this early exit is another bitter disappointment after the Olympics. In Milan, he and Germany's supposedly strongest ever squad were beaten 2–6 by Slovakia in the quarter-finals.
NHL Playoffs: Sturm propels Minnesota to the next round.
Thanks in part to forward Nico Sturm, the Minnesota Wild have reached the quarter-finals for the first time since 2015. The 30-year-old provided an assist in the 5–2 Game 6 win over the Dallas Stars that closed out the first-round series. In the next round, Minnesota will face the top-seeded Colorado Avalanche, who swept the Los Angeles Kings 4–0.
Sturm had assisted Quinn Hughes' crucial seventh-minute opener, and although Dallas briefly led 2-1, goals from Vladimir Tarasenko (38'), Hughes (51') and Matthew Boldy (59', 60'—both into an empty net) secured Minnesota's passage.
It was Minnesota's first playoff-series win since 2012, when they last faced the St. Louis Blues. Dallas, Western Conference finalists for the past three years, had entered the series as favourites.