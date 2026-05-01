Another bitter disappointment: Leon Draisaitl's dream has been dashed once again

Thanks in part to forward Nico Sturm, the Minnesota Wild have reached the quarter-finals for the first time since 2015. The 30-year-old provided an assist in the 5–2 Game 6 win over the Dallas Stars that closed out the first-round series. In the next round, Minnesota will face the top-seeded Colorado Avalanche, who swept the Los Angeles Kings 4–0.

Sturm had assisted Quinn Hughes' crucial seventh-minute opener, and although Dallas briefly led 2-1, goals from Vladimir Tarasenko (38'), Hughes (51') and Matthew Boldy (59', 60'—both into an empty net) secured Minnesota's passage.

It was Minnesota's first playoff-series win since 2012, when they last faced the St. Louis Blues. Dallas, Western Conference finalists for the past three years, had entered the series as favourites.