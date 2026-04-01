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Ex-Inter star addresses 'truly strange' Romelu Lukaku feud with Napoli and calls for 'understanding' amid striker's mental struggles
Ranocchia stunned by Lukaku's absence
The relationship between Lukaku and Napoli reached a breaking point during the March international break. Despite withdrawing from the Belgium squad, the 32-year-old failed to report back to Italy as expected, opting instead to remain in Antwerp. The former Chelsea and Inter striker reportedly underwent rehabilitation at a specialised clinic a development that sparked significant tension with his club.
Ranocchia, who shared a dressing room with the Belgian at San Siro, has expressed his bewilderment at the current breakdown in communication. Speaking to Radio Kiss Kiss, he said: "A strange piece of news, truly strange. Now, I don't know - we also need to understand the various reasons, given that he explained a bit," highlighting the bizarre nature of the conflict.
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Potential mental struggles for the Belgian
Lukaku's 2025-26 campaign has been nothing short of a nightmare so far, with the striker featuring for just 64 minutes across seven matches and managing only a solitary goal. While much of the external reaction has focused on his disciplinary breach, Ranocchia believes there may be underlying psychological factors at play. Lukaku’s struggle with match sharpness - the primary reason he skipped Belgium's friendlies against the USA and Mexico - suggests that the burden of these physical setbacks is taking a toll on his mental well-being.
“He is certainly an important player, he has always felt important, and perhaps after an injury that kept him out for so long, he has suffered a bit on a mental level as well,” Ranocchia explained. He urged observers to consider the psychological impact of long-term injuries, suggesting that the striker's current behaviour might be a result of frustration and a lack of rhythm on the pitch.
The broken bond with the manager
One of the most surprising aspects of the saga is the apparent rift it has caused between Lukaku and his coaching staff. Throughout his career, the 32-year-old has often thrived under managers who give him full emotional backing, and his relationship with the current setup at Napoli was thought to be strong. Ranocchia pointed out that this history of loyalty makes the current insubordination even harder to process for those within the game.
“Now we need to truly understand what happened. We have to analyze the fact that he has always had an excellent relationship with the coach, so what occurred has surprised me a bit,” the former defender added.
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Napoli hierarchy consider legal action
While Ranocchia calls for empathy, the mood in the Napoli boardroom is far less conciliatory. In an official statement, the club said they have "the right to take appropriate disciplinary action and determine whether the player will continue with the team" due to his refusal to return.
Lukaku himself responded to the club's frustrations, saying: "I could never turn my back on Napoli, never. There is nothing I would want more than to play and make my team win, but right now I have to make sure I am clinically 100%, because lately I wasn’t and this also weighed on me mentally."