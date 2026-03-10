Rodrigo Coca/Corinthians
Andre breaks silence on AC Milan transfer breakdown as Corinthians cancel deal and demand bigger transfer fee from Serie A side
Andre addresses the transfer collapse
The highly anticipated transfer of Brazilian sensation Andre to Milan has hit a massive roadblock after Corinthians sensationally pulled the plug. Despite the two clubs previously reaching a consensus on a €17 million deal, the Brazilian outfit's hierarchy faced immense internal pressure to retain their prize asset. This sudden change of heart left the Rossoneri hierarchy fuming, as they believed they had successfully navigated one of the window's most complex negotiations.
Breaking his silence on the saga, the young midfielder, who remains contracted until December 2029, attempted to maintain a professional stance whilst acknowledging the allure of the seven-time European champions. Speaking directly about his future, the teenager stated: “I am very calm. My concentration is at 100 per cent here at Corinthians. If I went to Milan I would live a dream, but also here I am living it. Playing for Corinthians is a dream I have had since I was a child, even more so as a professional.”
Memphis Depay defends his teammate
The deal broke down primarily when Corinthians president Osmar Stabile, swayed by vocal fans and the squad, refused to provide the final green light for the €15m fixed fee plus €2m in add-ons. The backlash grew when former Manchester United star Memphis Depay took to social media to publicly defend his 19-year-old teammate. The Dutch attacker criticised the possibility of selling the talented midfielder for the proposed value, urging the club not to make hasty decisions purely for financial reasons.
This high-profile intervention surprised the young prospect, who expressed immense gratitude towards his experienced colleague. Commenting on the supportive post, Andre revealed: “I had not even seen it. I arrived at training and everyone was talking about it. When I saw it, I was overjoyed. For Memphis, given the player he is and his greatness, to say that about me… I only have him to thank.”
Managerial opposition halts the move
Beyond the dressing room support, the transfer faced fierce resistance from the dugout. Corinthians manager Dorival Junior was absolutely adamant about not weakening his squad mid-campaign, forcing the club hierarchy to reconsider the long-term value of their rising star over immediate financial gain. The head coach spearheaded the internal pressure, arguing that a player of this elite calibre, who has already amassed 24 professional appearances and four goals, is worth significantly more on the open market.
Firmly opposing the mid-season sale, the veteran tactician made his feelings clear to the board. The coach stated: “I have expressed my opinion to the president, he already knows it. The club must decide if it wants a technical return or only a financial one. For a player of this level, having this value with few games played means that he is worth much more on the market. I do not want to lose anyone during the season.”
Legal threats and Milan's strategy
Consequently, the situation has become increasingly complicated because Milan believe they already possess a binding preliminary agreement. Reports suggest that the Italian giants hold official documents signed by the Corinthians legal department. If the Brazilian outfit continue to block the move, the Serie A side are fully prepared to take the matter to FIFA. Whilst a forced transfer remains highly unlikely, the Rossoneri could potentially seek substantial financial compensation for the perceived breach of contract.
