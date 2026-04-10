'I did some bad things' - Alejandro Garnacho takes responsibility for Man Utd downfall before Chelsea transfer as winger admits acrimonious Old Trafford exit 'hurt'

The 21-year-old’s time in Manchester ended under a cloud following a high-profile breakdown in his relationship with former manager Ruben Amorim. Garnacho became a focal point of dressing room tension, often taking to social media to voice his frustrations, which eventually led the club to sanction his sale to Stamford Bridge.

Reflecting on the saga that saw him frozen out before his move to London, Garnacho admitted he played a role in the toxicity. In an interview with the Premier League, he said: "I remember in the last six months I was just not playing like before at Manchester United. I started to be on the bench, it's not (such a) bad thing, I was only 20 years old, but in my mind it was like I had to play every game.

"In my mind, maybe it is also on me, I started to do some bad things. But yes, it was just this moment in life and sometimes you have to make decisions and I am really proud to be here and still in the Premier League at a club like this."

The fallout was amplified by reports of disciplinary issues that plagued his final season under Amorim's watch.