AFP
'Ruins my party!' - Adam Wharton gutted to see Crystal Palace celebrations delayed with midfield star eager to 'get on the beers' after Conference League success
Midfielder faces testing delay
Wharton was forced to temporarily halt his post-match celebrations in Leipzig after being selected for a random UEFA anti-doping test. Palace secured their first European trophy by defeating La Liga outfit Rayo Vallecano 1-0 at the Red Bull Arena, courtesy of a second-half winner from Jean-Philippe Mateta. Having missed the previous season's FA Cup victory through injury, the young playmaker was eager to join the squad before being diverted by officials.
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Wharton laments ruined party
Expressing his mixed emotions regarding the post-match administrative duties, Wharton reflected on the game and his immediate plans. Speaking after the final whistle, Wharton said: "I missed out on the FA Cup celebrations last year so I’m definitely going to make up for it this time. I can’t put this feeling into words but you can see what it means to the fans. It’s incredible, unbelievable.
"We knew they were going to be tough to break down, they’re a very well-drilled team. They work hard and they’re very intense, they’re one of the most intense teams in La Liga. It was cagey at the start of the game but we grew into it and found some space and exploited it. We should have scored another really and made it a bit easier for ourselves and our fans but we got the job done, it was a great performance."
When quizzed on how the Eagles intend to toast their historic continental success, the midfielder responded: "It’s going to be big, as I said I missed the FA Cup last year so I’ve got two celebrations to catch up on. I’ve got doping unfortunately which ruins my party a bit but hopefully I can get that over quickly and get on the beers and the alcohol."
Playmaker hails departing boss
The continental triumph provided a perfect farewell for manager Oliver Glasner, who concluded his historic tenure with a third piece of silverware. Wharton, who recently suffered the disappointment of missing out on England’s World Cup squad, was instrumental in the winning goal when his initial shot was rebounded into the path of Mateta.
Paying tribute to the departing manager, Wharton added: "The difference he’s made is incredible. Three trophies, the first three trophies in the history of the club and now the first European trophy. He’s got to be one of the best managers Crystal Palace have ever had. He’s made a massive difference."
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Eagles face managerial transition
Following an exhausting 60-game campaign across all competitions, Palace now enter a period of major structural transition without Glasner at the helm. This historic continental victory guarantees the South London side a place in the Europa League group stage next term, completely overshadowing a turbulent domestic season where they finished 15th in the Premier League. The hierarchy must act swiftly in the summer transfer window to secure a managerial successor capable of building on this elite European momentum.