'Ruins my party!' - Adam Wharton gutted to see Crystal Palace celebrations delayed with midfield star eager to 'get on the beers' after Conference League success

Expressing his mixed emotions regarding the post-match administrative duties, Wharton reflected on the game and his immediate plans. Speaking after the final whistle, Wharton said: "I missed out on the FA Cup celebrations last year so I’m definitely going to make up for it this time. I can’t put this feeling into words but you can see what it means to the fans. It’s incredible, unbelievable.

"We knew they were going to be tough to break down, they’re a very well-drilled team. They work hard and they’re very intense, they’re one of the most intense teams in La Liga. It was cagey at the start of the game but we grew into it and found some space and exploited it. We should have scored another really and made it a bit easier for ourselves and our fans but we got the job done, it was a great performance."

When quizzed on how the Eagles intend to toast their historic continental success, the midfielder responded: "It’s going to be big, as I said I missed the FA Cup last year so I’ve got two celebrations to catch up on. I’ve got doping unfortunately which ruins my party a bit but hopefully I can get that over quickly and get on the beers and the alcohol."