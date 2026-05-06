"A great lad": Niko Kovac denies rumours of tension with BVB star

Contrary to some media reports, "in my view, Adeyemi is sometimes too much of a good boy. He's not a bad lad, and I firmly believe he can become a truly great footballer if he makes certain adjustments. But for that to happen, he needs to trust me a bit more," Kovac said.

The 11-time Germany international has faced repeated public criticism this season: his form in the BVB shirt has been inconsistent, and his off-field behaviour—ordering a "Mystery Box" or losing his cool against Borussia Mönchengladbach—has drawn further scrutiny.

Rumours of a strained relationship with Kovac have also surfaced, and these reports are said to be behind Adeyemi's consideration of a move away from Borussia Dortmund in the next transfer window.