"I speak to all my players, but I've spent the most time talking to Karim since I arrived. I really admire him; he's a unique character, a great lad, and a decent bloke," Borussia Dortmund's head coach told the Bild podcast 'Phrasenmäher'.
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"A great lad": Niko Kovac denies rumours of tension with BVB star
Contrary to some media reports, "in my view, Adeyemi is sometimes too much of a good boy. He's not a bad lad, and I firmly believe he can become a truly great footballer if he makes certain adjustments. But for that to happen, he needs to trust me a bit more," Kovac said.
The 11-time Germany international has faced repeated public criticism this season: his form in the BVB shirt has been inconsistent, and his off-field behaviour—ordering a "Mystery Box" or losing his cool against Borussia Mönchengladbach—has drawn further scrutiny.
Rumours of a strained relationship with Kovac have also surfaced, and these reports are said to be behind Adeyemi's consideration of a move away from Borussia Dortmund in the next transfer window.
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Will Karim Adeyemi remain at BVB beyond the summer?
It is still unclear whether he will extend his deal with the Black and Yellows, which runs until 2027, or leave at the end of the season. When asked about Adeyemi's future at a press conference a few weeks ago, Kovac said: "I can't comment because I don't know how far the talks have progressed. Anything I said would be pure speculation. But that doesn't mean I have a bad feeling about it. There's still time."
Sport Bild recently reported that talks between the player and the club are on hold. During phone calls between BVB and Adeyemi's agent, Jorge Mendes, the club's sporting director, Ole Book, outlined the key points he had agreed with sporting director Lars Ricken. Yet harmony was limited: Mendes presented his own ideas, and the initial attempts at rapprochement have proved sobering.
The sticking point is twofold: Adeyemi's salary expectations and the terms of any release clause that could kick in from summer 2027 onwards.
Should talks collapse, a summer exit appears likely, allowing Dortmund to recoup a decent transfer fee for the 24-year-old. Clubs in England, Italy and Spain are monitoring his situation.