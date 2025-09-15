Tottenham vs Villarreal predictions: Three Spurs tips as UCL begins

We’re backing Spurs in this one as Thomas Frank aims to get off to a winning start in Europe against El Submarino Amarillo.

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Best bets for Tottenham vs Villarreal

Tottenham to win at odds of 1.87 on Stake

Tottenham to score over 1.5 goals at odds of 1.80 on Stake

Richarlison as anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.50 on Stake

Tottenham should win 2-1 against Villarreal.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

It’s been a hot and cold start to the season for Tottenham Hotspur. They surrendered the Super Cup after leading 2-0 against Paris Saint-Germain, but then thumped Burnley 3-0 and put two goals past Manchester City. A home defeat to Bournemouth followed, but they’ll be boosted by a 3-0 victory over West Ham United over the weekend.

Villarreal head to London on the back of a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Atletico Madrid, but their 2025/26 start has been solid. They beat Real Oviedo, hammered Girona and then drew away at Celta Vigo. They also managed to beat Arsenal in pre-season, and sit fifth in La Liga - so they won’t be easy to defeat. With Villarreal showing strong form, many bettors will be exploring bonuses like the Stake.com Promo Code to maximise value when backing either side.

Probable lineups for Tottenham vs Villarreal

Spurs expected lineup: Vicario, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie, Sarr, Palhinha, Bergvall, Kudus, Richarlison, Simons

Villarreal expected lineup: Junior, Mourino, Foyth, Veiga, Cardona, Pepe, Gueye, Parejo, Moleiro, Perez, Mikautadze

Spurs to make home advantage count

There’s an interesting element to this tie given Tottenham Hotspur’s awful record against Spanish teams, and Villarreal’s struggles against English ones. The Spaniards have never beaten a Premier League side in the Champions League. Also, Spurs have only won two of their last 14 matches against Spanish opposition.

Spurs have plenty of injury concerns, with the likes of Yves Bissouma, James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski all out of action, and Mathys Tel not registered for this competition. Dominic Solanke could return, even if on the bench, but Thomas Frank does have options to pick from. With lineups still uncertain, punters often look to Online Betting Sites for updated markets that reflect last-minute squad news.

They’ve already had seven different goalscorers this season, and aren’t really struggling in the goals department. Furthermore, after demolishing West Ham, they’ll be high on confidence against a Villarreal side who haven’t won either of their last two matches. Home advantage should play out.

Tottenham vs Villarreal Bet 1: Tottenham to win at odds of 1.87 on Stake

There are goals to be scored

Spurs have played five games across all competitions this season, and scored two or more goals in four of them. The shock defeat at home to Bournemouth was a blow, but they bounced back well at London Stadium. We expect them to be on the scoresheet once again this week.

The Spaniards have kept two clean sheets in four games this season, but both came at home against Real Oviedo and Girona. Tottenham’s attacking options will pose a much bigger threat, and Atletico got two over the weekend in their 2-0 win. Celta Vigo also found a way past Marcelino’s side as they drew 1-1.

The Yellow Submarine have averaged two goals per game themselves, so they do have a chance to cause problems. It looks like the Lilywhites will be able to outscore them.

Tottenham vs Villarreal Bet 2: Tottenham to score over 1.5 goals at odds of 1.80 on Stake

Richarlison’s big threat

As previously mentioned, Spurs have got goals from all over the place this season. Richarlison, however, is the only striker that’s got on the scoresheet up to now. His brace against Burnley got him off the mark, and he set one up in the win over Man City, but hasn’t scored since.

That could well change this week after a bit of a break against the Hammers. He’s set to come back into the side as Tel makes way up front, and Marcelino will be very wary of the Brazilian’s threat. Ayoze Perez is seen as Villarreal’s most likely scorer, followed by Georges Mikautadze, but with Spurs likely to dominate, we’re backing their number nine.

Gerard Moreno will be a handful for Spurs if he features, but there are question marks over his availability. Also, Randal Kolo Muani will be desperate to register his first goal for Spurs if given the chance. ‘Richi’ is likely to lead the line, and will be out to cause problems for the La Liga outfit.