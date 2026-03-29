Sweden vs Poland predictions: Revitalised Swedes secure World Cup spot

Our betting expert is backing Graham Potter’s Swedes after their impressive semi-final performance.

Best bets for Sweden vs Poland

Sweden to win at odds of 2.10 on 1xBet

Both teams to score at odds of 1.83 on 1xBet

Over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.95 on 1xBet

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Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Sweden 2-1 Poland

Goalscorers Prediction - Sweden: Viktor Gyokeres, Benjamin Nygren - Poland: Robert Lewandowski

Sweden experienced a difficult 2025, which led to Jon Dahl Tomasson losing his job in October following a defeat against Kosovo. Graham Potter was appointed to improve their results, and he guided them to an impressive 3-1 victory against Ukraine on Thursday. They are the favourites for this play-off final in Solna.

Poland, however, have proven very difficult to beat of late. Jan Urban's team suffered only one loss in 2025 and secured their progression to this stage by defeating Albania 2-1. They have not been as effective when playing away from home, though. They could face a significant challenge at the Strawberry Arena.

Probable lineups for Sweden vs Poland

Sweden expected lineup: Nordfeldt, Lindelof, Lagerbielke, Starfelt, Johansson, Ayari, Karsltrom, Gudmundsson, Elanga, Nygren, Gyokeres

Poland expected lineup: Grabara, Kedziora, Bednarek, Kiwior, Cash, Szymanski, Zielinski, Skoras, Zalewski, Kaminski, Lewandowski

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A home victory to secure qualification

Sweden possess plenty of quality, but last year was a terrible period for Blågult. Graham Potter will be extremely pleased with their improvement since his arrival, and the 3-1 victory against Ukraine demonstrated that progress. They are now just one step away from qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, and they will not want to miss this opportunity.

The victory over the Ukrainians came at a cost, as Isak Hien was substituted due to injury. There are also doubts regarding Gabriel Gudmundsson. However, Potter should be able to select a similar starting line-up to the one that performed so well on Thursday, which is a major positive. They are in excellent condition to secure a vital victory on home soil.

As for Poland, Jan Urban has stated that his players are ready for their trip to Sweden, and Nicola Zalewski has returned from suspension. Piotr Zielinski and Jakub Kaminski were both substituted against Albania, but they are not major concerns for this final. We’re still backing the hosts, however, who should be too strong for Biało-Czerwoni.

Sweden vs Poland Bet 1: Sweden to win at odds of 2.10 on 1xBet

Goals expected from both teams

Considering the events of recent fixtures, there’s good reason to expect goals from both sides at Strawberry Arena. This occurred in their respective matches against Ukraine and Albania, and neither defence has been completely secure. We’re predicting plenty of goalmouth action in this one.

Analysing Poland’s most recent competitive fixtures, six of their previous seven games have finished with both teams scoring. This has also happened in all of Sweden’s last three matches, and we expect a similar result when they compete in this play-off final. It could be an extremely entertaining match for neutral fans.

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Sweden vs Poland Bet 2: Both teams to score at odds of 1.83 on 1xBet

Competing until the final whistle

Although we are backing the home side to win this fixture, we expect the visitors to display strong resistance. As previously mentioned, the recent form of the two sides suggests goals, so the overs market is definitely worth considering. With Viktor Gyokeres and Robert Lewandowski leading the lines, there will be significant attacking quality on the pitch.

Gyokeres scored a hat-trick on Thursday, while Lewandowski scored the opening goal for his country. The two forwards are not the only attacking threats, but they are undoubtedly the most prominent. It won't be surprising if both of them find the net in what should be an open and competitive fixture.

These two sides have met many times in the past, and 16 of the 28 clashes have seen both teams find the net. Furthermore, they actually met at the last World Cup in 2022 when the Poles won 2-0. Therefore, their opponents will be highly motivated to avenge that defeat on Tuesday night.

Sweden vs Poland Bet 3: Over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.95 on 1xBet

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