Stuttgart vs Dortmund Predictions: Die Roten end BVB’s title hopes

Die Roten are unlikely to catch BVB, but we are backing them to triumph at MHPArena.

Best bets for Stuttgart vs Dortmund

Stuttgart to win at odds of 2.30 on 1xBet

Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.61 on 1xBet

Denis Undav as anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.25 on 1xBet

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Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Stuttgart 3-2 Dortmund

Goalscorers Prediction - Stuttgart: Denis Undav x2, Ermedin Demirovic - Dortmund: Serhou Guirassy, Karim Adeyemi

Currently occupying third place, Stuttgart have been one of the most exciting teams to watch in the Bundesliga this season. They enter this weekend on a six-match unbeaten sequence in the league, but have recently suffered elimination from the Europa League. A 5-2 win over Augsburg last time out saw them bounce back, and their home form has been very impressive.

Borussia Dortmund have also performed well. They responded to their defeat to Bayern Munich by winning three consecutive games, and seem set to clinch second place. However, their away fixtures have been much more difficult. They have recorded just four wins across 11 matches in all competitions.

Probable lineups for Stuttgart vs Dortmund

Stuttgart expected lineup: Nubel, Assignon, Hendriks, Chabot, Mittelstadt, Stiller, Karazor, Tomas, Undav, Fuhrich, Demirovic

Dortmund expected lineup: Kobel, Schlotterbeck, Reggiani, Anton, Ryerson, Brandt, Sabitzer, Bellingham, Svensson, Adeyemi, Guirassy

Stuttgart’s dominant record against Dortmund

VfB Stuttgart go into this fixture knowing they have caused consistent problems for Borussia Dortmund during recent years. They’re currently unbeaten in seven games against the visitors, and haven’t lost to BVB since 2022. Sebastian Hoeness will be very confident of extending that record this weekend.

There are fitness concerns regarding Jamie Leweling after he departed the Germany squad early last month, but Stuttgart possess other attacking options. Meanwhile, Dortmund suffered a major setback before the international break, as Felix Nmecha sustained an injury that threatens his participation in the World Cup. Both players will be significant absences for their respective clubs.

We’re expecting this to be a hotly-contested affair in Baden-Württemberg, but with the hosts coming out on top. They’ve won 10 of their 13 home league matches in 2025/26, and have failed to score only twice. Die Schwaben also hold a strong psychological advantage.

Stuttgart vs Dortmund Bet 1: Stuttgart to at odds of 2.30 on 1xBet

High-scoring match expected at the MHP Arena

Given the attacking output of both of these sides, this match is likely to feature a high number of goals. Their last meeting resulted in a 3-3 draw, and over 2.5 goals were scored in six of their last eight clashes.

Both teams score over two goals per game on average, and have totalled an impressive 114 goals across 27 matches each. Meanwhile, the home side top the league for shots per game, with an average close to 15. Dortmund are not far behind them.

Both teams have scored in 69% of Dortmund’s away games in the Bundesliga this season, and we expect that to happen again here. Get instant access to live odds with a quick 1xBet App Download.

Stuttgart vs Dortmund Bet 2: Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.61 on 1xBet

Two excellent goalscorer options

There are two obvious choices in this game in terms of a goalscorer. The first is Stuttgart’s Denis Undav, a player who has scored 23 times during the 2025/26 season so far. The other option, playing for Dortmund, is Serhou Guirassy, as he returns to his former club having registered 18 goals.

Guirassy found form in the second half of the campaign, scoring eight in his last 11 Bundesliga games. Meanwhile, Undav is currently in exceptional form. The German forward scored two goals against Augsburg in his last match, bringing his scoring streak to six consecutive games. Therefore, he is worth backing as an anytime goalscorer.

The 29-year-old recorded a hat-trick in their previous head-to-head and has only failed to score in nine league games all season. Niko Kovac is fully aware of Undav’s abilities, and the striker also returns from international duty having scored another goal for his country.

Stuttgart vs Dortmund Bet 3: Denis Undav as anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.25 on 1xBet

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