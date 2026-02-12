Inter Milan vs Juventus predictions: The leaders seek revenge

Our betting expert expects the league leaders to secure a narrow victory over Juventus, achieving revenge for their previous encounter.

Best bets for Inter Milan vs Juventus

BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.76 on 1xBet

1x2 - Inter Milan at odds of 2.058 on 1xBet

Anytime goalscorer - Lautaro Martinez at odds of 2.40 on 1xBet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Inter Milan 2-1 Juventus

Inter Milan 2-1 Juventus Goalscorers prediction: Inter Milan: Lautaro Martinez, Marcus Thuram; Juventus: Kenan Yildiz

Inter Milan are performing exceptionally well in Serie A, as they attempt to reclaim the Scudetto from Napoli at the end of this season. With 14 matches remaining in the season, they currently hold an eight-point advantage over second-placed AC Milan, while you can take an advantage on your wagers with our 1xBet Promo Code.

The Nerazzurri show no signs of losing momentum following their decisive victory over Sassuolo last weekend. Christian Chivu’s side already have four more points than they did at this stage last season, making them strong favourites for the title.

Juve are 12 points behind Inter in the standings and currently occupy fourth place. While they’re in a great position to qualify for the Champions League, a victory this weekend would bring them closer to the summit of the table.

Although the Old Lady have been in decent Serie A form, they've struggled recently. Atalanta knocked them out of the Coppa Italia last week, and they haven’t recovered since. However, a positive result is essential if the 36-time Italian champions are to maintain their pursuit of European success.

Probable lineups for Inter Milan vs Juventus

Inter Milan expected lineup: Sommer, Bisseck, Akanji, Bastoni, Henrique, Sucic, Zielinski, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco, Martinez, Thuram

Juventus expected lineup: Di Gregorio, Kalulu, Bremer, Koopmeiners, Cambiaso, Thuram, Locatelli, Cabal, McKennie, Yildiz, David

A meeting of the league’s top offences

Inter Milan are the most prolific team in the division. They’ve scored 57 goals in their 24 league fixtures, an average of 2.38 goals per game. At home, this average increases to 2.75 goals per game, the highest in Serie A this season.

Juventus follow closely with 41 goals, the highest total in the league after Inter. However, Lucian Spalletti may be concerned that his side have scored only 16 goals across 12 away league matches.

Despite Inter's dominance, the visitors may be encouraged by the fact that both teams have scored in half of Inter’s home league matches. Historical data also shows that both sides scored in three of the last five meetings. That’s a likely scenario this weekend, as both teams boast incredible attacking quality.

Inter Milan vs Juventus Betting Tip 1: BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.76 on 1xBet

Payback on the cards

The hosts are currently on an excellent run in Serie A, having won 19 of their 24 matches and secured five consecutive victories across all competitions. They have maintained a 12-match unbeaten streak in the league. Their only two home defeats this season occurred early in the campaign, prior to December.

Juve will face a difficult challenge, despite their recent success against these opponents. The visitors have won half of their Serie A road trips this term, but they’ve lost four of those fixtures. Furthermore, the Old Lady have won only two of their last five outings across all competitions, suggesting they are not in peak form currently.

Spalletti’s side can boast a win in the reverse fixture earlier this season, making it back-to-back wins against Inter. However, they haven’t won at the San Siro across their last three attempts, with the home side winning two of those matches. Given the hosts' current exceptional form, a home victory is the most probable outcome.

Inter Milan vs Juventus Betting Tip 2: 1x2 - Inter Milan at odds of 2.058 on 1xBet

Exceptional goalscoring form

Inter's captain, Lautaro Martínez, has performed exceptionally well this season and leads the club's scoring charts with 14 goals. He has recorded 18 goal contributions in 24 league matches and currently holds a six-goal lead over his closest rival for the Golden Boot.

The Argentine didn’t disappoint last weekend, as he scored the third goal against Sassuolo, and Indian bettors won't be disappointed with our 1xBet App. He has found the net in each of his last three starts and has scored four goals in his last four league appearances.

As a result, the captain is expected to be a key figure in this match, especially after failing to score in their 4-3 loss in the reverse fixture.

Inter Milan vs Juventus Betting Tip 3: Anytime goalscorer - Lautaro Martinez at odds of 2.40 on 1xBet

