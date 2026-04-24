Getafe vs Barcelona predictions: Getafe target European spot

Our betting expert expects a rare low-scoring game involving Barcelona, with the home team capable of getting a result.

Best bets for Getafe vs Barcelona

First half - Under 0.5 goals at odds of 3.00 on 1xBet

Getafe or Draw at odds of 2.37 on 1xBet

Both teams to score - No at odds of 1.90 on 1xBet

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Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Getafe 0-0 Barcelona

Both sides head into this match following 1-0 victories in midweek. Getafe took advantage of Real Sociedad’s Copa del Rey final hangover by winning in San Sebastian. Los Azulones have won three of their last four games to move firmly into European contention.

Barcelona secured victory against Celta Vigo on Wednesday night ,but they lost Lamine Yamal to a potentially season-ending injury. That was a seventh victory in eight matches in all competitions for the table-topping Catalans. However, they were knocked out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid during that period.

Probable lineups for Getafe vs Barcelona

Getafe expected lineup: Soria, Iglesias, Boselli, Duarte, Abqar, Femenia, Arambarri, Djene, Milla, Satriano, Vazquez

Barcelona expected lineup: J. Garcia, Balde, Martin, Araujo, Kounde, De Jong, Pedri, Rashford, Fermin, Bardghji, Lewandowski

Hosts prepare defensive approach

Getafe will deploy a defensive strategy. They possess one of the most organised defences in La Liga, and their back five is difficult to break down.

The South Madrid club possess the strongest defensive record in the Spanish top flight outside the top two teams. They have conceded just one goal per game on average. However, their average of 0.88 goals scored per 90 minutes is the second-lowest in the division. Our 1xBet Review covers everything from their high odds to the huge range of betting markets.

The first halves of their home matches this season have been particularly low-scoring. Jose Bordalas’ team have conceded just two goals at the Coliseum before half-time across 15 games. A total of 60% of their fixtures in front of their own supporters have been goalless at the interval.

With Barcelona likely missing both Yamal and Raphinha, this trend could continue. Backing under 0.5 goals in the first half is at value with an implied probability of 33.3%. For the best odds and a premium betting experience on these picks, sign up today with the 1xBet Promo Code.

Getafe vs Barcelona Bet 1: First half - Under 0.5 goals at odds of 3.00 on 1xBet

Barcelona face difficult away fixture

This is a particularly difficult fixture on Barcelona's La Liga calendar. Getafe are a physical, defensive team who consistently frustrate the Catalan giants. With Los Azulones currently situated in the top six this season, it won’t be any easier on Saturday.

Barcelona’s last victory on this ground came in September 2019. Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets, and Luis Suarez were among their starting players that day. Getafe won 1-0 the following season, while the subsequent four meetings have all finished level.

Getafe have significantly improved in 2026, and January signings Luiz Vazquez and Martin Satriano have formed a strong attacking partnership. They’ve lost just three of their last 12 matches overall. Given this, there is value in backing Bordalas’ side to avoid defeat against Barca again this weekend.

Getafe vs Barcelona Bet 2: Getafe or Draw at odds of 2.37 on 1xBet

Few goals anticipated at Coliseum

Barcelona’s failure to win at this stadium in five visits is surprising, but their lack of goals is even more difficult to explain. They have only scored once at the Coliseum since their 2-0 victory seven years ago.

There were three meetings across 2022 and 2023 that all finished goalless. Including encounters in Barcelona, only one of their previous eight head-to-heads resulted in both teams scoring.

Given their fitness issues and busy schedule recently, there is a strong possibility the visiting attack will struggle again. However, Hansi Flick will at least be encouraged by his team’s improving defensive record. Barca have only conceded five times across their last eight league outings.

Heading into this game, only one of the last eight Getafe matches has seen goals at both ends. Backing at least one team to fail to score offers value with an implied probability of 52.6%.

Getafe vs Barcelona Bet 3: Both teams to score - No at odds of 1.90 on 1xBet

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