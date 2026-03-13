Chelsea vs Newcastle predictions: Blues to bounce back at the Bridge

With the Magpies struggling in away matches this season, we’re tipping the Blues to bounce back after defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

Best bets for Chelsea vs Newcastle

Chelsea to win at odds of 1.83 on Stake

Both teams to score at odds of 1.47 on Stake

Joao Pedro as anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.15 on Stake

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Chelsea 2-1 Newcastle

Goalscorers Prediction - Chelsea: Joao Pedro, Cole Palmer - Newcastle: Anthony Gordon

Chelsea’s inconsistent form continued during the week as they were beaten 5-2 by Paris Saint-Germain in France. They were on track to secure a point in Paris before a late breakdown, leaving their Champions League aspirations in jeopardy. In the Premier League, however, they have lost only one of their previous eight matches and could move into third place this weekend.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United have been even more inconsistent lately. They’ve lost more than they’ve won over their last six matches, though they nearly defeated Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday night. The Magpies currently sit 12th in the league standings and will be eager to finish the campaign strongly. For those interested in placing bets, completing the Stake Registration is a vital step to fully participate in the betting process.

Probable lineups for Chelsea vs Newcastle

Chelsea expected lineup: Sanchez, Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella, Caicedo, James, Palmer, Fernandez, Neto, Pedro

Newcastle expected lineup: Ramsdale, Trippier, Thiaw, Burn, Hall, Tonali, Joelinton, Ramsey, Elanga, Barnes, Gordon

Blues bounce back at home

Chelsea have suffered a significant setback in the Champions League on Wednesday night. However, their Premier League form remains solid. Having lost only twice in 2026, the Blues are close to reaching the top three. Liam Rosenior will expect an immediate response from his team, who have lost only four home matches all season.

The Londoners still have Levi Colwill, Estevao and Jamie Gittens out injured, but will be pleased not to have any fresh problems. Meanwhile, Eddie Howe was able to bring Tino Livramento back into the squad on Tuesday, though they are not yet at full strength. The likes of Bruno Guimaraes, Lewis Miley, and Fabian Schar remain sidelined, but Anthony Gordon could return to the XI.

We’re backing the hosts to get the job done at Stamford Bridge. They rarely lose two games in a row and have the quality to react positively. Newcastle’s away form hasn’t been great, and their lack of consistency could be their downfall.

Chelsea vs Newcastle Bet 1: Chelsea to win at odds of 1.83 on Stake

Defensive weaknesses exposed

Rosenior’s team has managed to record only one clean sheet in their last 12 fixtures. Looking at league matches alone, that record is one in 13, which is certainly a reason for concern. Newcastle should have plenty of opportunities to find the net in the capital.

The Magpies have defensive problems of their own and are certainly vulnerable. They have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last 14 matches and have only achieved one away from home since the middle of October. Both sets of attackers will be eager to exploit these weaknesses.

Chelsea (69%) and Newcastle (66%) are both in the Premier League's top four for Both Teams to Score (BTTS) statistics. Therefore, that trend is likely to continue here. Six of the last eight meetings between these clubs since 2023 have featured goals at both ends, so another action-packed encounter is expected. To make the most of this betting opportunity, consider using a Stake.com Promo Code to unlock additional advantages and maximize your returns.

Chelsea vs Newcastle Bet 2: Both teams to score at odds of 1.47 on Stake

Joao Pedro to shine

Joao Pedro wasn’t able to have the impact that he wanted away at PSG in midweek. The Brazilian was substituted as Chelsea chased an equaliser that never arrived after he failed to add to his goal tally. He will now be determined to make amends as he returns to league competition.

Pedro has been in fantastic home form, having already registered 20+ goals and assists for the Blues. Four of them, including a hat trick, came against Aston Villa in his last match. Moreover, he has netted eight goals in his last eight Premier League appearances.

There will be significant attacking quality on display on Saturday evening, but we are focusing on Chelsea’s number 20. Two more goals would see him reach 20 across all competitions. The 24-year-old has enjoyed a brilliant first season, and he is likely to maintain his impressive form. To capitalize on this, checking out the Best Football Betting Sites can offer top-notch odds and a wide range of betting markets.

Chelsea vs Newcastle Bet 3: Joao Pedro as anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.15 on Stake

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