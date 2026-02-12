Goal.com
Betting Tips for Football Matches

  1. Leipzig vs Dortmund Predictions
    RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund

    Leipzig vs Dortmund predictions: In-form BVB continue to shine

  2. Manchester City vs Newcastle Predictions
    Manchester City vs Newcastle United

    Manchester City vs Newcastle United predictions: The Etihad stronghold

  3. Osasuna vs Real Madrid predictions
    Osasuna vs Real Madrid

    Osasuna vs Real Madrid predictions: Leaders to boost title charge

  4. Premier League predictions Matchday 27
    Premier League

    Premier League predictions Matchday 27

  5. Lecce vs Inter Milan Predictions
    Lecce vs Inter

    Lecce vs Inter Milan predictions: Nerazzurri continue Scudetto march

  6. Aston Villa vs Leeds United predictions
    Aston Villa vs Leeds

    Aston Villa vs Leeds United predictions: Hosts to cement third place

  7. Chelsea vs Burnley predictions
    Chelsea vs Burnley

    Chelsea vs Burnley predictions: Visitors set for another tough outing

  8. Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt Predictions
    Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt

    Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt predictions: Die Bayern roll on

  1. Mainz 05 vs Hamburger SV

    Bets of the week: Football predictions

  2. Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal

    Wolves vs Arsenal predictions: Gunners hunt down three points

  3. Bodoe/Glimt vs Inter

    Bodo/Glimt vs Inter Milan predictions: Conditions to dictate outcome

  4. Qarabag FK vs Newcastle United

    Qarabag FK vs Newcastle United predictions: Hosts spring a surprise

  5. Benfica vs Real Madrid

    Benfica vs Real Madrid predictions: Los Blancos to struggle in Lisbon

  6. Monaco vs Paris Saint-Germain

    Monaco vs PSG predictions: Flying Parisiens dominate Les Monégasques

  7. Club Brugge vs Atletico Madrid

    Club Brugge vs Atletico Madrid predictions: Visitors to edge first leg

  8. Girona vs Barcelona

    Girona vs Barcelona predictions: Visitors to seal win after the break

  1. SSC Napoli vs Roma

    Napoli vs Roma predictions: Derby del Sole delivers a draw

  2. Arsenal vs Wigan

    Arsenal vs Wigan predictions: Gulf in class expected to show

  3. Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad

    Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad predictions: Hosts to win to nil

  4. Liverpool vs Brighton

    Liverpool vs Brighton predictions: Three cup tips as the Reds progress

  5. Inter vs Juventus

    Inter Milan vs Juventus predictions: The leaders seek revenge

  6. Manchester City vs Salford City

    Manchester City vs Salford City predictions: Easy passage to Round 5

  7. Rennes vs Paris Saint-Germain

    Rennes vs PSG predictions: Denting the hosts’ European hopes

  8. Brentford vs Arsenal

    Brentford vs Arsenal predictions: Bees to sting Arteta’s men

  9. Sunderland vs Liverpool

    Sunderland vs Liverpool predictions: Unbeaten home record at stake

  10. Manchester City vs Fulham

    Manchester City vs Fulham predictions: City extend historic H2H run

  11. Premier League

    Premier League predictions Matchday 26

  12. West Ham vs Manchester United

    West Ham vs Manchester United predictions: In-form Red Devils march on

  13. Everton vs Bournemouth

    Everton vs Bournemouth predictions: Cherrie’s early lead streak

  14. Tottenham vs Newcastle United

    Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United predictions: Winless runs go on

