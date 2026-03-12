Borussia Dortmund vs Augsburg predictions: BVB win with a clean sheet

With three wins from their last five games, Augsburg travel to Signal Iduna Park aiming to cement their top-half position with nine games to play.

Best bets for Borussia Dortmund vs Augsburg

Borussia Dortmund to win & Both teams to score (No) at odds of 2.60 with 1xBet

Borussia Dortmund - Over 2.5 goals at odds of 2.25 with 1xBet

Over 1.5 first-half goals at odds of 2.20 with 1xBet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction – Borussia Dortmund 3-0 Augsburg

– Borussia Dortmund 3-0 Augsburg Goalscorers prediction – Borussia Dortmund: Guirassy, Beier, Brandt – Augsburg: N/A

Borussia Dortmund play host to mid-table Augsburg on Saturday. They aim to cement their position in second place of the Bundesliga table.

Aside from BVB’s disappointing 3-2 home defeat to Bayern, they’ve been in top form since the turn of 2026. They’ve won seven of their ten Bundesliga matches this calendar year. They also scored 24 goals in that period.

Dortmund fans will recall their last home meeting with Augsburg almost 12 months ago. Augsburg left Signal Iduna Park with a plucky 1-0 victory. However, BVB had won their last six home meetings prior to that frustrating loss. On the player availability front, things seem largely positive for Dortmund. Boss, Niko Kovac, appears to have a relatively fully fit squad to work with for the final two months of the season.

Manuel Baum could not be happier with Augsburg’s league position and form right now. With five wins from their last seven matches, Augsburg have flown up the table into ninth place. They are now seven points clear of the relegation playoff position currently held by St. Pauli.

Augsburg’s surprise 2-1 win at Bayern Munich last month has given the team fresh confidence. However, that result was unusual compared with their away form over the whole season. They are yet to keep a clean sheet away from home. Also, they’ve lost to nil in a third of their away matches. With just one draw from 12 away games, Baum’s side have shown little consistency on the road.

Probable lineups for Borussia Dortmund vs Augsburg

Borussia Dortmund expected lineup: Kobel, Schlotterbeck, Anton, Sule, Svensson, Ryerson, Sabitzer, Nmecha, Brandt, Beier, Guirassy

Augsburg expected lineup: Dahmen, Banks, Zesiger, Schlotterbeck, Massengo, Jakic, Felhauer, Giannoulis, Komur, Rieder, Ribeiro

BVB to get back to winning ways

Dortmund bounced back from losing 3-2 at home to Bayern with a win at FC Koln last weekend. BVB are back at Signal Iduna Park this Saturday, where they’ve won nine of their 12 home Bundesliga matches at a win rate of 75%. If you’re planning to back this selection, using a 1xBet Promo Code when signing up can unlock extra bonuses to boost your starting balance.

Augsburg have lost 66% of their matches on the road this season, averaging just 0.83 points per away game. The Bayern win is more of a one-off rather than an indication of their form.

Dortmund have also kept a clean sheet in 58% of their home games this season. When you factor all of this in, backing BVB to win with a shutout at a probability of just 38.46% seems sensible. This is comfortably the top value bet from this week’s Borussia Dortmund vs Augsburg predictions.

Borussia Dortmund vs Augsburg Bet 1: Borussia Dortmund to win & Both teams to score (No) at odds of 2.60 with 1xBet

Backing the hosts to score three or more

BVB average 2.33 goals per home game in the 2025/26 Bundesliga season. Augsburg have also averaged exactly 2 goals conceded per away game this term. That’s above the league average of 1.76 goals conceded per away game. For those planning to place a wager, reading a 1xBet Review can also give you a good overview of the platform’s features, markets, and in-play betting options.

Since the New Year, Dortmund have scored three home goals in wins over Werder Bremen, St. Pauli, Heidenheim and FSV Mainz. These sides are all below Augsburg in the table. However, it demonstrates the gulf in class between the top two in the Bundesliga and the rest of the division.

BVB have scored three or more goals in four of their last five home games. Therefore, we're happy to take this bet on at a probability of 44.44%.

Borussia Dortmund vs Augsburg Bet 2: Borussia Dortmund - Over 2.5 goals at odds of 2.25 with 1xBet

BVB eye win over resilient Augsburg

Eight of Augsburg’s last nine Bundesliga matches have seen just one first-half goal. However, Dortmund are capable of scoring twice in the opening 45 of home games. They blew Mainz away just a few weeks ago, leading 3-0 at the interval. Dortmund’s entertaining 3-2 home win over Heidenheim last month also saw two first-half goals.

We can back two or more first-half goals at a probability of 45.45%. Considering this bet has landed in 50% of Dortmund’s last six Bundesliga games, we’re happy to take this one on.

Augsburg can be tricky opponents, as shown by their win at Bayern Munich in January. Dortmund will need an early goal to disrupt Augsburg’s rhythm. Once the opener comes, there’s every chance more goals will follow.

Borussia Dortmund vs Augsburg Bet 3: Over 1.5 first-half goals at odds of 2.20 with 1xBet

+