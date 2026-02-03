Bets of the week predictions

+

Our bets of the week cover matches involving Manchester United vs Spurs, Liverpool vs Manchester City, Genoa vs Napoli, and more.

Selection Odds Manchester United to draw with Tottenham Hotspur 4.10 Stuttgart to beat St. Pauli 1.84 Lens to beat Stade Rennais 1.74 Napoli to beat Genoa 1.90 Liverpool to beat Manchester City 2.39

Odds via 1xBet correct at the time of publishing.

Prediction 1: Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur: Spurs banking on away record

Date: 07/02/2026

07/02/2026 Kick-off time: 6:00 pm

6:00 pm Our Tip:Draw 4.10 with 1xBet

Manchester United have been revitalised since the appointment of Michael Carrick as the head coach. The Red Devils have already banked three wins on the bounce, including wins over the current top two in the division. However, they showed signs of vulnerability last week, surrendering a 2-0 lead to draw with Fulham. Additionally, they haven’t beaten Spurs in any of their last eight meetings in all competitions.

Thomas Frank’s men showed resilience to come from two goals down to draw with Manchester City last week. Having only lost three league matches on the road this season, Spurs have the quality to take something from Old Trafford. Tottenham’s last visit to United saw them run out 3-0 winners. However, the hosts are far more difficult to beat under Carrick, which means a deadlock is quite possible.

Prediction 2: St. Pauli vs Stuttgart: European ambitions trump relegation battle

Date: 07/02/2026

07/02/2026 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm

8:00 pm Our Tip: Stuttgart 1.84 with 1xBet

St. Pauli are in serious trouble in the Bundesliga and are prime candidates to be relegated. They’re currently 17th in the division and have picked up just three victories across 20 league matches. To make matters worse, they’re winless in their last six outings, with three defeats and three draws in that run.

Stuttgart are currently fourth in the Bundesliga and can secure a spot in the Champions League if they sustain their current form. Die Schwaben are on an impressive three-game winning streak and have enjoyed success against St. Pauli in the past. Sebastian Hoeneb’s men won both head-to-heads in 2025, part of a run of three wins in five meetings. As a result, the visitors are likely to maintain their European challenge after this weekend.

Prediction 3: Lens vs Stade Rennais: Keeping up with the champions

Date: 07/02/2026

07/02/2026 Kick-off time: 9:30 pm

9:30 pm Our Tip: Lens 1.74 with 1xBet

Lens were leading Ligue 1 at one point in the season. It seemed possible that a miracle could happen. While that hasn’t died down, they’re now second and just two points behind the current champions, Paris-Saint Germain. The hosts have been excellent at home in the league, losing just one of their 10 matches at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

Rennes are also challenging for a European spot, but they’re down in sixth place, 15 points behind this Saturday’s hosts. The visitors enter this game winless in their last three Ligue 1 outings, having lost two on the bounce. Draws have generally been the theme when these two meet, with four draws in their last five head-to-heads. However, Lens have momentum on their side this time around and could secure maximum points at home.

Prediction 4: Genoa vs Napoli: Conte’s men to condemn the hosts

Date: 07/02/2026

07/02/2026 Kick-off time: 10:30 pm

10:30 pm Our Tip: Napoli 1.90 with 1xBet

Genoa have managed just five wins from 23 Serie A matches, which has left them 14th in the table. The home side are only six points ahead of the relegation scrap, which they could easily be dragged into. They’ve only won a quarter of their dozen matches at home this term, losing five in that run. Numbers like these are exactly what Napoli want to see ahead of the weekend.

Antonio Conte’s charges have had a topsy-turvy season after winning the Scudetto last term. While formidable at home, they’ve won only half of their 12 league fixtures. The visitors aim to build on last week’s win against Fiorentina, while Genoa’s defeat to Lazio could leave them low on confidence.

Prediction 5: Liverpool vs Manchester City: Piling onto City’s misery

Date: 08/02/2026

08/02/2026 Kick-off time: 10:00 pm

10:00 pm Our Tip: Liverpool 2.39 with 1xBet

Liverpool were absolutely scintillating against Newcastle last weekend. Arne Slot’s men romped home to a 4-1 victory at Anfield. The Reds could be in for another similar performance against City. The champions have now scored 10 goals in their last two games and have enjoyed a shift in momentum. The Reds are unbeaten in their last four home clashes against City, winning two, including the most recent meeting.

The situation is quite different for Man City. They lost ground in the race for the title after allowing Spurs to rescue a 2-2 draw last weekend. Pep Guardiola’s men are now six points behind Arsenal in the title race and face an uphill battle at Anfield. City haven’t won away at Liverpool since 2021, which means the hosts are favourites to get over the line.

Conclusion

Our betting expert has analysed this weekend’s football fixtures to highlight the top bets of the week.

The selections are based on form, history, and more. Among the picks are favourites like Stuttgart, Lens, and Napoli. Meanwhile, Liverpool and a draw at Old Trafford are where the added value comes in.

However, always use these picks wisely and remember to gamble responsibly.