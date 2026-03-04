Wolves vs Liverpool predictions: Red revenge on the agenda

Our betting expert expects the visitors to recover from their midweek shock defeat and secure their spot in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Best bets for Wolves vs Liverpool

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Wolves 1-2 Liverpool

Wolves 1-2 Liverpool Goalscorers prediction: Wolves: Adam Armstrong; Liverpool: Mohamed Salah, Hugo Ekitike

Despite appearing destined for the Championship, Wolves have shown remarkable spirit lately. Within just a few days, they have managed to defeat both Aston Villa and Liverpool. Rob Edwards’ side have clearly embraced a fearless approach, and it is paying off for them.

The Black Country outfit fought hard for their midweek 2-1 victory over Liverpool. They soaked up the pressure in the first stanza and kept the visitors at bay with relative ease. The home side displayed dogged determination to snatch the win after surrendering a one-goal lead.

That result leaves Wolves 11 points from safety, and the home fans will be hopeful that they can achieve the impossible. They have momentum on their side as they head into the league run-in and this upcoming FA Cup fifth-round tie against Liverpool.



The Reds are likely frustrated, as they have lost their grip on a top-five Premier League position. This means that if Chelsea win away at Villa, the Blues will overtake them in the table. Although it was a poor result, Arne Slot’s men must now refocus on the FA Cup.

The Merseysiders are still competing in two cup competitions. In knockout football and one-off matches, anything can happen. Slot will want to take revenge on the league’s bottom club here and knock them out of the competition.

Probable lineups for Wolves vs Liverpool

Wolves expected lineup: Sa, Doherty, S. Bueno, Krejci, Tchatchoua, Gomes, Joao Gomes, Andre, Wolfe, Mane, Armstrong

Liverpool expected lineup: Alisson, Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Jones, Salah, Szobozslai, Gakpo, Ekitike

Avoiding the same mistakes

Wolves will be quietly confident about causing a cup upset on Friday night. Following a draw with Arsenal and wins over Villa and Liverpool during the week, the hosts will feel almost unbeatable. However, they might have one eye on their remaining league games, as they prioritise staying in the division.

This could allow the away team to take control. Additionally, Liverpool will be upset about their midweek defeat at Molineux. To put that into perspective, it was their first loss following a four-game winning streak across all competitions.

Before this midweek loss, Liverpool were on a run of six consecutive victories against Wolves, regardless of the venue. Their most recent FA Cup encounter was a replay at Molineux in 2023, following a 2-2 draw at Anfield. The Reds won 1-0 on that occasion and will likely avoid repeating Tuesday's mistakes this Friday.

Reasons for optimism on both sides

Before their midweek meeting, only two of Wolves’ previous nine matches featured goals for both teams. Consequently, it was expected they would find it hard to score, yet they managed two goals against the Reds. That attacking intent should not be ignored heading into a winner-takes-all knockout tie.

However, the hosts have struggled defensively, conceding 31 goals—the highest number in the Premier League. Liverpool’s run of three consecutive clean sheets was ended by West Ham last weekend, when the Hammers scored twice. This was made worse by conceding another two goals to this opponent during the week.

Allowing four goals in two matches will be a concern for Slot and could give the home team the boost they need. Notably, each of the last four meetings between these two has seen both teams find the net. Importantly, all four games ended with a 2-1 scoreline—three times for the Reds and once for Wolves on Tuesday.

Sticking with the new arrival

Hugo Ekitike failed to score against Wolves on Tuesday night, but he showed positive signs and was exciting to watch. Although he registered only one shot at goal, he consistently got into dangerous positions.

Hugo Ekitike failed to score against Wolves on Tuesday night, but he showed positive signs and was exciting to watch. Although he registered only one shot at goal, he consistently got into dangerous positions.

Ekitike had nine touches in the Wolves penalty area, just two fewer than Mo Salah's 11. However, the Frenchman recorded a dribble success rate of 29%, whereas the Egyptian forward recorded 0%. With a goal and two assists in his last two games, he will be a major threat to the hosts this Friday.

The new signing has now scored four goals in his last seven starts for the club, which is a respectable tally. He will be eager to make an impact this Friday and help his side reach the quarter-finals.

