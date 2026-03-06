Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid predictions: Los Blancos to struggle again

Our betting expert expects Real Madrid to drop points again, with Borja Iglesias set to get on the scoresheet for the hosts.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Celta Vigo 2-1 Real Madrid

Goalscorers prediction - Celta Vigo: Borja Iglesias, Williot Swedberg - Real Madrid: Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid briefly claimed top spot in La Liga when they saw off Real Sociedad 4-1 in February. However, their quest for the title has suffered significant damage since then, as they lost two consecutive matches. They were beaten 2-1 by Osasuna before a surprising 1-0 home loss against Getafe on Monday evening.

This is not an easy fixture for Alvaro Arbeloa's side as they attempt to end that poor run of form. Celta Vigo are in great form, having secured four consecutive wins across all competitions. They won 2-1 at Girona on Sunday to boost their chances of qualifying for Europe again.

Probable lineups for Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid

Celta Vigo expected lineup: Radu, Alonso, Starfelt, J. Rodriguez, Mingueza, Moriba, Roman, Carreira, Swedberg, Lopez, Iglesias

Real Madrid expected lineup: Courtois, F. Garcia, Asencio, Rudiger, Carvajal, Camavinga, Tchouameni, Valverde, Guler, Vinicius, G. Garcia

Real Madrid’s issues to intensify at Balaidos

Real Madrid are now four points behind Barcelona and have a challenging Champions League fixture against Manchester City approaching. There is a serious possibility that their entire season could fall apart over the next two weeks.

They have failed to show any major signs of progress since Arbeloa took over from Xabi Alonso in January. The 1-0 defeat to Getafe, who are the second-lowest scorers in La Liga, highlighted their current struggles in the attacking third.

The two performances prior to that were perhaps even more concerning. They lost both the match and the xG battle against Osasuna by a margin of 2.29 to 1.70. Additionally, their xG total of 1.11 was lower than Benfica’s 1.64 in the second leg of their home Champions League play-off.

Celta Vigo will be further encouraged by the major selection problems that Real Madrid are currently facing. The visitors have three players unavailable due to suspension, while Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo, Eder Militao, and Kylian Mbappe are all out with injuries. Backing the Galicians to win or draw seems good with an implied probability of 58.1%.

Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid Bet 1: Celta Vigo or Draw at odds of 1.64 on 1xBet

Iglesias to find the net for the in-form hosts

After a slow start, which saw seven of their opening nine league games end 1-1, Celta Vigo have found form. They have a deep squad, with Claudio Giraldez's rotation policy working well. There is plenty of competition for places across the team, but Borja Iglesias has established himself as their best choice in attack.

The Spain international has recorded an average of 1.6 shots per game in La Liga. His 10 league goals have come at an impressive rate of one every 135 minutes. With a free week and six days until their next European fixture, the 33-year-old is expected to start.

The Spain international has recorded an average of 1.6 shots per game in La Liga. His 10 league goals have come at an impressive rate of one every 135 minutes. With a free week and six days until their next European fixture, the 33-year-old is expected to start.

Real Madrid’s only senior centre-back who is not currently dealing with fitness issues is the suspended Dean Huijsen. Antonio Rudiger has not been able to train fully this week, but he is likely to feature. Raul Asencio could partner with him, but only if he is cleared to play following a worrying neck injury.

Iglesias has scored in three of his last five league matches and is capable of taking advantage of those defensive concerns. He stands out as a high-value choice in the anytime goalscorer market.

Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid Bet 2: Borja Iglesias to score anytime at odds of 3.00 on 1xBet

Action-packed second half on the cards

Celta Vigo will also be confident following their excellent 2-0 win at the Santiago Bernabeu in December. Giraldez’s gameplan worked to perfection on that occasion. Two second-half goals from Williot Swedberg sealed the win.

That match was typical of Celta’s season in many respects, with 72% of their league goals coming in the second half. At home, 74% of their strikes have come after the interval.

Real Madrid’s lack of options off the bench could leave them vulnerable in the second half of this game. However, Los Blancos are always capable of scoring a goal, particularly with Vinicius Junior in good form. The Brazilian has netted six times in his last six appearances in all competitions.

The hosts prefer an attacking style and will likely see an opportunity to target all three points against their struggling opponents. This should lead to an open second half that is expected to deliver goals.

Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid Bet 3: Second half - Over 1.5 goals at odds of 2.01 on 1xBet

