Spain vs Georgia predictions: Oyarzabal leads the hosts to another win

Our betting expert expects the visitors to be competitive, but Spain to claim a solid win, with Mikel Oyarzabal on target.

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Best bets for Spain vs Georgia

Under 3.5 goals at odds of 1.86 on 1xBet

Mikel Oyarzabal to score anytime at odds of 1.92 on 1xBet

Spain to win to nil at odds of 1.78 on 1xBet

Spain are expected to win 2-0 against Georgia.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Spain are the favourites to win the 2026 World Cup, and they showed exactly why in September with two big wins to kick off their qualifying campaign.

They beat Bulgaria 3-0 in Sofia, before making a huge statement with a 6-0 win in Turkey. Excluding a penalty shootout defeat to Portugal in this summer’s Nations League final, they’re now unbeaten in 22 internationals.

Georgia will be targeting second place in this group. They suffered an early setback, losing 3-2 to Turkey in their opening fixture. However, the response was positive as Willy Sagnol’s team saw off Bulgaria 3-0 a few days later.

If you’re backing Spain to continue their dominant form, it’s a great time to make your predictions count. You can enhance your betting experience with a 1xBet Promo Code, giving you access to exclusive bonuses and boosted offers ahead of the next round of qualifiers.

Probable lineups for Spain vs Georgia

Spain expected lineup: Simon, Porro, Vivian, Le Normand, Cucurella, Pedri, Zubimendi, Merino, Pino, Oyarzabal, Ferran

Georgia expected lineup: Mamardashvili, Kakabadze, Lochoshvili, Goglichidze, Azarovi, Gagnidze, Mekvabishvili, Kochorashvili, Davitashvili, Mikautadze, Kvaratskhelia

Attacking injuries to impact the game

These sides have been involved in a couple of high-scoring encounters in recent years, but injuries suggest that may not be the case this time.

Spain will have to cope without their two star wingers Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal. The duo have helped transform the fortunes of their national side over the past 18 months. That may create opportunities for the likes of Ferran Torres and Yeremy Pino, but it’ll make things a bit easier for the visiting defence.

Given these changes, punters checkingonline betting sites may notice shifting odds in Spain’s favour as lineups are confirmed.

Meanwhile, Georgia’s best player Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has also been dealing with fitness issues. PSG were reluctant to release the attacker, who scored in each of his national team’s opening two World Cup qualifiers. He has netted 20 times in 43 appearances for his country, but may not be at his sharpest here.

Spain vs Georgia Bet 1: Under 3.5 goals at odds of 1.86 on 1xBet

Oyarzabal to strike again for Spain

While there is uncertainty about who will start on the flanks for Spain, Mikel Oyarzabal should continue through the middle. He has surpassed captain Alvaro Morata as the preferred striker option.

Despite a relatively mediocre goalscoring record for Real Sociedad in recent years, the 28-year-old thrives in his strong national side. He scored four times during the 2024/25 Nations League, and was excellent in the opening two World Cup qualifiers.

Oyarzabal played the full 90 minutes in Bulgaria, where he registered three shots and scored once. He was heavily involved in Turkey too, finishing the game with three assists. You can back the Basque forward to score anytime with an implied probability of 53.2% on Sunday.

Spain vs Georgia Bet 2: Mikel Oyarzabal to score anytime at odds of 1.92 on 1xBet

Hosts to keep it tight at the back

Spain are yet to concede in this World Cup qualifying campaign. They allowed just 0.10 xG in their opening fixture. Meanwhile, a Turkish side containing the likes of Arda Guler could only create an xG of 0.54 when the two group favourites clashed on Matchday 2.

They have lost centre-back Dean Huijsen to an injury in the build-up to this match. Dani Vivian may replace him in the team, and while he’s less comfortable on the ball, the Athletic Club player is arguably a better defender.

That suggests La Roja should continue to be quite assured at the back, and that’s largely a result of how dominant they are in midfield. Luis de la Fuente’s team completed 92% of their passes against Bulgaria, and 89% against Turkey.

Kvaratskhelia’s problems also suggest Georgia may struggle to fire in the final third. You can back Spain to win to nil with an implied probability of 57.1%.