Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid predictions: Mbappe to secure another win

Our betting expert expects the visitors to extend their perfect start to the season, by winning with a clean sheet, and Kylian Mbappe to score again.

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Best bets for Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe to score anytime at odds of 1.83 on 1xBet

Both teams to score - No at odds of 2.00 on 1xBet

Half Time - Real Madrid at odds of 2.10 on 1xBet

Real Madrid are expected to win 2-0 against Real Sociedad.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Both of these clubs have changed coaches in the summer. So far, Real Madrid’s Xabi Alonso has had a better start than Real Sociedad’s Sergio Francisco.

While Alonso’s side suffered a heavy defeat in Club World Cup to PSG in July, they appeared much better defensively at the start of La Liga. His team won three consecutive matches, with only one goal conceded in the 2-1 triumph over Mallorca. That kind of solid defensive record is the type of detail savvy bettors look for when using the 1xBet Promo Code to back their predictions.

Meanwhile, La Real remain winless under their new boss. Having lost key man Martin Zubimendi to Arsenal, the Basques have not appeared convincing. They’re stuck on just two points, following a 1-0 defeat to newly promoted Real Oviedo on Matchday 3.

Probable lineups for Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid

Real Sociedad expected lineup: Remiro, Munoz, Caleta-Car, Zubeldia, Aramburu, Marin, Gorrotxategi, Mendez, Barrenetxea, Oyarzabal, Kubo

Real Madrid expected lineup: Courtois, Carreras, Huijsen, Militao, Carvajal, Guler, Tchouameni, Valverde, Vinicius, Mbappe, Brahim

Mbappe to build on fast start

Although Mbappe had a slow start last season, he appears much sharper and happier on this side. He’s thriving on the responsibility of leading the Madrid attack, and has scored three goals in three games in La Liga 2025/26.

Additionally, he has an average of exactly six shots per game, as last season’s Pichichi winner tends to get into lots of good positions. There are even tentative signs that his link-up play with Vinicius Junior may be improving. With that kind of attacking output, it’s no surprise that many bettors explore the latest offers available on online betting sites.

Mbappe also boasts a fantastic record against this opposition. He has scored six goals in five career appearances against Real Sociedad. The 26-year-old netted three of his team’s four goals against the Basque side in La Liga last term.

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Bet 1: Kylian Mbappe to score anytime at odds of 1.83 on 1xBet

La Real likely to fire blanks

The main reason for the end of Imanol Alguacil's long time as manager at the Reale Arena was the team's inability to score goals. Last season, Real Sociedad had an average of just 0.92 goals per game in the league, which contributed to their fall and 11th-place finish.

While they signed Carlos Soler late in the transfer window, they appear likely to struggle in the final third again. So far, they’ve only scored three goals in three favourable fixtures from an xG total of 2.97.

Both teams were unable to find the net in their previous six head-to-heads in San Sebastian. Therefore, there may be value in backing only one team to score here, with an implied probability of 50%.

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Bet 2: Both teams to score - No at odds of 2.00 on 1xBet

Visitors to lead at the break

Real Madrid are given a 47.6% chance of leading at halftime. That happened in both of their last two fixtures, even though they initially fell behind against Mallorca.

Fears of exhaustion after the Club World Cup appear to have disappeared. They could have won their last match by a much greater margin. Some marginal calls ensured they had three goals ruled out in a 2-1 victory at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Bettors should also be aware that none of Madrid’s key Brazilian players were called up by Carlo Ancelotti over the international break. Therefore, the likes of Vinicius, Rodrygo, and Eder Militao should be fresh and ready to make a big impact on this game.