PSG vs Strasbourg predictions: Both teams to score in a home win

Our betting expert expects an open game at the Parc des Princes, with most of the action after the break in a contest the hosts should win.

+

Best bets for PSG vs Strasbourg

Half with most goals - 2nd half at odds of 2.05 on 1xBet

Both teams to score at odds of 1.78 on 1xBet

Over 3.5 goals at odds of 2.10 on 1xBet

PSG are expected to win 3-1 against Strasbourg.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Despite some considerable injury problems, PSG have still made a strong start to the season. A 2-1 victory in Barcelona at the start of the month outlined their credentials as serious Champions League contenders again.

Fans who’ve been following their form through the 1xBet Promo Code offers know just how dominant they can be when fully fit. They followed that with a 1-1 draw against Lille, but Luis Enrique’s side still top Ligue 1.

PSG are currently one point better off than Strasbourg, who would go top with a victory in the French capital. Liam Rosenior has overseen five victories and two defeats for his team so far this term. They cruised to a 5-0 win over Angers last time out.

Probable lineups for PSG vs Strasbourg

PSG expected lineup: Chevalier, Hakimi, Beraldo, Pacho, L. Hernandez, Vitinha, Zaire-Emery, Ruiz, Mbaye, Ramos, Doue

Strasbourg expected lineup: Penders, Omobamidele, Hogsberg, Doukoure, Ouattara, Barco, El Mourabet, Moreira, Paez, Lemarechal, Panichelli

Expect more action after the break

Strasbourg matches have been action-packed so far this term, although most of the excitement has come in the second half. Of the 21 goals scored in their Ligue 1 matches, a huge 86% have come after the interval.

Rosenior’s team usually keep it tight in the first half, and turn up the pressure after the break. Notably, 12 of their 14 goals have come in the second half.

Many online betting sites have highlighted this second-half trend, making live markets particularly interesting for punters. Meanwhile, five of the seven they have conceded have come after the 75th minute.

PSG are set to welcome back a number of key players to their squad following injuries. However, not all of those will go straight into the lineup, so they ought to have a really strong bench on Saturday. That could help them exploit Strasbourg’s defensive weakness in the closing stages.

PSG vs Strasbourg Bet 1: Half with most goals - 2nd half at odds of 2.05 on 1xBet

Both teams to score in Paris

Strasbourg have scored at least once in every match they’ve played so far this season. They’ve shown plenty of attacking intent and enough quality to suggest they can be competitive at the Parc des Princes. Their return of 13.3 xG so far in Ligue 1 is actually higher than that of their opponents.

Even in tough games against Marseille and Monaco, they aimed to attack and managed to get on the scoresheet. However, they did ultimately lose both of those matches - those are the only ones they haven’t won.

The visiting forward line is spearheaded by Joaquin Panichelli. The 23-year-old is the top scorer in Ligue 1 with five goals in seven appearances. He should pose a threat to a PSG defence that may not be at full strength, with some players likely to be rested after their international commitments.

PSG vs Strasbourg Bet 2: Both teams to score at odds of 1.78 on 1xBet

An entertaining clash for the neutrals

PSG matches haven’t provided plenty of entertainment this season. Aside from their 6-3 victory over Toulouse, there have been relatively few goals in their domestic encounters.

However, that should change on Saturday. Unlike many of the other teams in Ligue 1, Strasbourg won’t settle for just defending and playing for a point against PSG. It’s in their nature to play with intensity and press high up the pitch.

There have been five or more goals in three of their last five matches. Meanwhile, their away fixtures in Ligue 1 average 3.67 goals per game.

PSG are expected to have Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia available again. That should help them get closer to their attacking best. This also suggests there could be value in backing over 3.5 total goals, with an implied probability of 47.6%.