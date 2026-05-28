Champions League winner odds: Predictions updated on 28.05.26

The odds are in Paris Saint-Germain’s favour as they face Arsenal in the Champions League final, but only just. An exciting affair awaits in Budapest.

Team Odds Implied % Probability PSG 2.25 44.4 Arsenal 3.00 33.3

Odds courtesy of bet365. Correct at the time of publication and subject to change.

Latest UCL odds & Market movers

Paris Saint-Germain clinched the Ligue 1 title a couple of weeks ago and have been able to rest since then.

Luis Enrique’s men have a terrifying attack, with Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia their main danger men.

As for Arsenal, they finished the season incredibly strongly as they ended their 22-year wait to lift the Premier League trophy.

The Gunners are very solid defensively. Mikel Arteta has made them difficult to beat.

Team-by-team analysis: Top contenders for the Champions League Cup

1. Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain lost their last game, but that is unlikely to concern them. Defeat to Paris FC came after the Ligue 1 title was sealed, with the UCL final clearly in mind. Luis Enrique’s side have won 11 of their last 15 across all competitions as they head to Hungary.

Current odds: 2.25 / 13/10

2.25 / 13/10 Key argument FOR: Les Parisiens have the experience of winning the tournament last year. They have a lot of quality at their disposal.

Les Parisiens have the experience of winning the tournament last year. They have a lot of quality at their disposal. Key argument AGAINST: They have been vulnerable defensively, having conceded nine goals in their last six matches.

They have been vulnerable defensively, having conceded nine goals in their last six matches. Our opinion: While they’re not the most solid team at the back, we expect PSG to outscore their opponents at Puskas Arena.

2. Arsenal

Mikel Arteta oversaw a momentous Premier League victory this month. He will be eager to add European glory to Arsenal’s list of achievements. The Gunners have won five competitive games in a row and have kept five clean sheets in seven. They might not have the same attacking threat as their French opponents, but they’re incredibly solid at the back.

Current odds: 3.00 / 21/10

3.00 / 21/10 Key argument FOR: Confidence at the Emirates will be sky high after their Premier League victory. Their back line is impressive.

Confidence at the Emirates will be sky high after their Premier League victory. Their back line is impressive. Key argument AGAINST: They don’t tend to score enough. There are doubts over whether the Gunners can produce the goals needed to win.

They don’t tend to score enough. There are doubts over whether the Gunners can produce the goals needed to win. Our opinion: We expect a very close affair in Budapest, but believe the Londoners will have to settle for second best.

Our prediction for the 2025–26 Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain’s current odds in the Champions League final give them an implied probability of 44% to win inside 90 minutes. Arsenal, meanwhile, have a 33% implied chance of winning in the 1x2 market. There is very little separating these European heavyweights as they lock horns in Budapest.

It’s a mouthwatering clash between two of the best teams on the continent — a fitting fixture for a final. The Gunners were priced as UCL favourites in the outright winner market before a ball was kicked, and they’ve lived up to expectations. Mikel Arteta has guided the Premier League side to their first top-flight trophy since 2004, so confidence will be high.

Next up is a clash against a PSG side that are at the peak of their powers. The reigning European champions know what it takes to go all the way in this tournament, while the Londoners do not. The English giants are into their first European final since 2006. Their last continental silverware was the 1994 Cup Winners' Cup.

PSG swept Inter Milan aside with ease (5-0) to clinch the trophy last season, but they won’t have it so easy here. Arsenal remained favourites after the league phase of the competition, while PSG were priced as third favourites behind Bayern Munich. Things shifted for Les Rouge-et-Bleu after they beat Die Roten 6-5 on aggregate in their semi-final encounter.

The bookmakers have priced ‘under 2.5 goals’ as the favourite on the current over/under goal line, suggesting a low-scoring final. Arsenal’s defensive output this season aligns with those projections, but PSG are a different story. As witnessed against Bayern, they can score – and concede – plenty of goals.

Impressively, the Gunners’ six goals conceded is still the lowest total in the entire competition, despite playing 14 games. Les Parisiens, meanwhile, enter the final having shipped 22 goals in 16 matches. That will give hope to the EPL champions. On the flip side, PSG scored 44 goals in those 16 games, 15 more than Arsenal have scored in this year’s UCL.

Enrique’s men have been handed a -0.25 Asian handicap as odds-against favourites. Should the game be level after 90 minutes, anyone on the Arsenal +0.25 Asian handicap would receive half payouts. PSG punters lose half their stake in that scenario, while a French victory in 90 minutes would pay out full profits.

In terms of decisive players, five Ligue 1 players feature in the top six favourites in the ‘anytime goalscorer’ market. Viktor Gyokeres is the only Arsenal man priced amongst the leading six in this market, entering the betting as the third favourite. Ousmane Dembele, Goncalo Ramos, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Bradley Barcola and Desire Doue make up the top six — showcasing Les Parisiens’ attacking quality.

PSG’s odds to lift the trophy imply a 60% chance of success, even if it takes extra time or penalties. Arsenal’s 46% sees them as slight underdogs behind Luis Enrique’s side, but by no means complete outsiders. The bookmakers clearly expect this year’s final to end in similar fashion to last — although there’ll be no 5-0 drubbing this time.

What could make things interesting, however, is who is available to play. Both Achraf Hakimi and Dembele are doubts on the back of their recent injury concerns. However, the duo returned to training this week and will be desperate to start at Puskas Arena.

PSG are a different side with Hakimi and Dembele in the mix, especially given what the former offers in terms of width. The full back is also strong defensively and dangerous in transition — he’s a brilliant creative outlet. Dembele’s quality speaks for itself, so his absence would be a significant blow.

Les Parisiens held an in-house friendly in preparation for the fixture. The Ballon d’Or winner didn’t take part. A recent return to training allayed some fears, and he’ll be eager to feature. Despite his injuries in 2025/26, Dembele still registered 0.85 goals per 90 in Ligue 1 — second to only Monaco’s Ansu Fati (0.91).

As for Arsenal, they’re set to be without Ben White, while Jurrien Timber and Noni Madueke are doubts. Other than that, the Gunners are in good shape as Arteta decides on his starting XI. Kai Havertz or Viktor Gyokeres up top could be the toughest decision he has to make.

It promises to be a fascinating affair as two of Europe’s best go head-to-head on Saturday night. Both will fancy their chances. It’ll be PSG’s attack vs Arsenal’s defence, and things could really go either way. Ultimately, we are backing Luis Enrique’s side — even if it is not decided in 90 minutes.

How to read Champions League odds

If you are new to sports betting, looking at Champions League winner odds can feel like trying to read another language. This section breaks down everything you need to know about betting on the Champions League outright market, how odds formats work, and when to place your bets.

4.1 What are outright / futures odds?

When you look at "Champions League Winner Odds," you are looking at an outright market.

Outright bets involve wagering on the overall winner of the entire tournament, rather than the result of a single 90-minute match.

involve wagering on the overall winner of the entire tournament, rather than the result of a single 90-minute match. You can place an outright bet before the tournament begins in September, or you can place it during the competition (like right now, before the quarter-finals).

Unlike match betting—where you bet on Team A to beat Team B on a specific Tuesday night—an outright bet stays alive as long as your chosen team remains in the tournament. If they win the final in Budapest, your bet wins.

4.2 How to read the three odds formats

Depending on where you live or which sportsbook you use, odds are displayed in one of three main formats. They all represent the exact same potential payout, just written differently. Let's use Arsenal as our example.

Decimal (3.25) — Popular in Europe & internationally: This represents the total return you get for every unit wagered, including your original stake. If you bet $10 on Arsenal at 3.25, your total return is $32.50 (a $22.50 profit plus your $10 stake).

This represents the total return you get for every unit wagered, including your original stake. If you bet $10 on Arsenal at 3.25, your total return is $32.50 (a $22.50 profit plus your $10 stake). Fractional (9/4) — Popular in the UK & Ireland: This format shows your potential profit relative to your stake. The formula is Profit / Stake. At 9/4, for every $4 you bet, you win $9 in profit. A $4 bet returns $13 total.

This format shows your potential profit relative to your stake. The formula is Profit / Stake. At 9/4, for every $4 you bet, you win $9 in profit. A $4 bet returns $13 total. American / Moneyline (+225) — Popular in the US: When there is a plus sign (+), the number indicates how much profit you would make on a $100 bet. So, +225 means a $100 bet yields $225 in profit, for a total payout of $325.

4.3 What is implied probability?

Implied probability converts betting odds into a percentage. It tells you exactly how likely the bookmakers believe an outcome is to happen.

The simplest formula to calculate this uses decimal odds:

1 ÷ Decimal Odds × 100 = Implied Probability %

Let's look at Arsenal’s current odds of 3.25:

1 ÷ 3.25 = 0.3076

0.3076 × 100 = 30.8%

In plain English, this means bookies believe Arsenal have a roughly 30.8% chance of winning the Champions League. If you think Arsenal’s actual chance of winning is higher than 30.8%, that bet represents good "value." If you think their chances are lower, it's a bad bet.

4.4 Why do odds change?

Futures odds are a live, breathing market. They fluctuate constantly based on several variables:

Match results: If a team win comfortably (like Bayern's 10–2 aggregate win), their odds will "shorten" (e.g., move from 6.00 down to 4.00), meaning their implied probability goes up and payouts go down.

If a team win comfortably (like Bayern's 10–2 aggregate win), their odds will "shorten" (e.g., move from 6.00 down to 4.00), meaning their implied probability goes up and payouts go down. Tournament draws: The path to the final matters immensely. If a favourite draws a very tough opponent in the quarter-finals, their odds might lengthen. If they get an "easier" draw, their odds will shorten.

The path to the final matters immensely. If a favourite draws a very tough opponent in the quarter-finals, their odds might lengthen. If they get an "easier" draw, their odds will shorten. Key player injuries: If a star player like Harry Kane were to suffer a tournament-ending injury, Bayern Munich’s odds to win the whole thing would immediately lengthen to reflect that loss.

If a star player like Harry Kane were to suffer a tournament-ending injury, Bayern Munich’s odds to win the whole thing would immediately lengthen to reflect that loss. Betting volume: Sportsbooks adjust lines based on where the public is putting their money to balance their own financial liability. If everyone starts betting heavily on Barcelona, the sportsbooks will lower Barcelona’s odds.

4.5 Early vs. late betting — When should you place your bet?

Is it better to bet on the Champions League in September or in May? There is no universally correct answer; it depends entirely on your strategy and risk tolerance.

Betting early (higher reward, higher risk): If you bet on a team in the group stages, you will almost always get better odds (higher payouts) because there are more unknown variables. You are getting "value" before the market adjusts to how good a team truly is. However, you risk early elimination or mid-season injuries derailing your bet.

If you bet on a team in the group stages, you will almost always get better odds (higher payouts) because there are more unknown variables. You are getting "value" before the market adjusts to how good a team truly is. However, you risk early elimination or mid-season injuries derailing your bet. Betting late (lower reward, lower risk): Betting in the quarter-finals or semi-finals gives you much more certainty. You know the exact bracket path, current form, and injury status of the squad. The trade-off is that the odds will be much shorter, resulting in smaller payouts.

Disclaimer: Betting involves financial risk. Please gamble responsibly and only wager what you can afford to lose. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, please seek help through your local or national responsible gambling organizations.

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