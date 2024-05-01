Best Online Casino Bonuses in India (2024): Top Welcome Offers & Free Spins

With the increasing popularity of online gambling sites in India, brands are competing to attract new customers by offering Welcome bonuses.

Read our guide on the best online Casino bonuses for 2024, including all the details you need to know in order how to claim them.

Top Online Casino Bonuses in India 2024

Find the best online casinos in India for real money we have found.

Rank Online Indian Casinos Welcome Bonus 1 Big Boost Casino ₹1 Lakh over your first 3 deposits 2 10CRIC Casino 100% up to ₹15,000 3 Casino Days 100% Welcome Bonus up to ₹1,00,000 + Lightning Fast Withdrawals 4 Lucky Spins Get a 100% bonus up to ₹20,000 5 Dafabet Casino First Deposit Bonus 60% up to ₹30,000 6 Parimatch Casino First Deposit Bonus 100% up to ₹20,000 7 Stake.com Casino 200% Welcome Bonus up to ₹90,000 8 PariPesa Casino 100% on 1st deposit up to ₹10,000 + 150 FS 9 Mostbet Casino 150% up to ₹34,000 + 250 FS 10 1xBet Casino ₹130,000 + 150 Free Spins 11 Bettilt Casino 115% up to ₹30,000 + 60 Free Spins on Chillipop

Online Casino Bonus Sites Ranked and Reviewed

We have ranked the 8 best bonuses for casino depending on its available bonus offer, terms, and other details below:

Big Boost Casino

New Indian players can leverage this welcome bonus offer to receive ₹1 lakh over their first three deposits after meeting the T&Cs. This welcome offer consists of the following.

100% Reload up to ₹50,000

50% Reload up to ₹25,000

50% Reload up to ₹25,000



To claim this offer, players must deposit a minimum amount of ₹500. They have a window of 14 days to claim their new player welcome bonus. Additionally, this cash bonus must be wagered 35x.

Pros Cons Wide variety of games Lack of transparency in minimum deposit and withdrawal amounts Caters multiple cryptocurrencies for deposits The absence of email support, live chat, and telephone assistance VIP program

Casino Days

New Indian players can pursue one of the best casino bonus online at CasinoDays. When conducting their first deposits to the platform, they can get a 100% welcome bonus up to ₹1,00,000 . This offer consists of three deposits.

First Deposit: 100% reload up to ₹50,000

Second Deposit: 50% reload up to ₹25,000

Third Deposit: 50% reload up to ₹25,000

The minimum deposit for this bonus offer is ₹500. The cash bonus needs to be wagered 35x the sum of the bonus amount the customer will receive. It’s valid for 7 days and this sign-up offer excludes Neteller, Skrill, and EcoPayz.

Pros Cons Huge menu of casino slot games No mobile app Welcome bonus and promotions Lack of phone support options Quick and easy payment methods No video poker options available Streamlined registration process Cashback payout 24/7 support options

Lucky Spins

New Indian players at Lucky Spins can seize an exciting opportunity with a welcome bonus offer. They can unlock up to ₹20,000 on their initial deposits to the platform after meeting all the requirements.

The minimum deposit is ₹500 or equivalent in other currencies. To withdraw the bonus amount, players must wager it 35 times the sum of the bonus they receive.

For instance, if a player receives an online casino bonus of ₹10,000, they must wager ₹350,000 before withdrawing. In addition, players must claim their welcome bonus within 14 days of registering on the platform.

Pros Cons A diverse range of online games Lacks minimum deposit and withdrawal requirements High-quality gaming experience Accepting multiple cryptocurrencies

Dafabet Casino

New members can consider pursuing the first deposit bonus up to ₹20,000. The minimum deposit for this bonus offer is ₹750.

To withdraw the bonus amount, there is a 20 times wagering requirement. Also, the bonus is valid for 14 days upon issuance.

Pros Cons Low playthrough Welcome bonus only for the first deposit Huge selection of Playtech slots, tables, and other Dafabet slot games No poker play for mobile 24/7 customer support Strong mobile compatibility No download necessary on html5-friendly devices

Parimatch Casino

New Indian players at Parimatch can receive a 150% up to ₹1,05,000 lakh bonus when making initial deposits to the platform. Of course, they need to make sure to meet all the bonus terms.

The minimum deposit for this bonus offer is ₹350. The cash bonus needs to be wagered 30x and other standard terms and conditions apply.

Pros Cons Wide variety of online slot games Lack of VIP program Clean, easy-to-use UI Quick registration and simple verification

Stake.com Casino

This brand is welcoming players with a 200% up to ₹25000 bonus. The minimum deposit is ₹500. The bonus will be credited within 24 hours of depositing and reviewing the account. Also, there is a 40x wagering requirement (deposit + bonus).

Pros Cons Wide range of slot games Limited information on minimum deposit and withdrawal amounts Accepts multiple cryptocurrencies Lack of telephone support for immediate assistance VIP program

1xBet Casino

New Indian players who meet all the bonus T&Cs can get up to ₹169,000 + 150 Free Spins.

There is a rollover requirement of 35 times (that has a window of 7 days). Until you claim the bonus, make sure the stakes are not higher than 5 €.

Pros Cons Welcome pack of ₹169,000 + 150 Free Spins No no-deposit bonus Offers regular bonuses, including reload offers and cashback Bonuses aren’t compatible with cryptocurrency deposits Transparent bonus terms

PariPesa Casino

PariPesa has come up with a fantastic welcome package for all eligible new players. They can get up to ₹130,000 + 150 Free Spins as long as they meet all the terms.

What they need to do is make an eligible first deposit, which is ₹800 for the initial deposit, and then ₹1200 for the second, third, and fourth deposits. Here’s the maximum bonus they can get:

100% + 30 Free Spins for the first deposit

50% + 35 Free Spins for the second deposit

25% + 40 Free Spins for the third deposit

25% + 45 Free Spins for the fourth deposit

Pros Cons A diverse selection of online games Lack of information on deposit/withdrawal limits high-quality gaming experiences Absence of email, live chat, and telephone support Accepts various cryptocurrencies for deposits VIP program

Mostbet Casino

The registration bonus offer - 150% up to Rs 34000 + Rs 250 FS at Mostbet casino is quite good. The minimum deposit for new members is at least ₹300.

Once new members use this initial offer, they can enjoy other bonuses the platform offers for active players. They are available in either the Mostbet sportsbook or casino section.

Pros Cons Superb signup offer of 150% up to Rs 34000 + Rs 250 FS No deposit bonus is available. Birthday promotions, special daily games, and referral schemes are also available. A good quality loyalty program including numerous privileges like free spins, exclusive bonuses, etc.

What Are Most Popular Bonus Types on Online Casinos?

After exploring various online casino platforms, let's spot some light on online casino bonus types being used widely in India.

Welcome Bonus

Welcome bonuses offer cash rewards after signing up while offering deposits ranging between 100% to 200%. Some of the renowned websites also offer bonuses of up to 300%.

For example, after registering in an online casino platform and depositing ₹500, you can receive a 100% welcome bonus. It offers you an additional bonus of ₹500. This overall grants you a sum of 1000 ₹, which is usable immediately.

No Deposit Bonus/Free Bet

Another best online casino bonuses are no deposit bonuses, which provide rewards without spending your own funds.

No deposit bonus casinos are often available as part of welcome packages or special promotions, giving players a chance to start their gaming journey on a winning note.

For example, a no-deposit bonus can be provided as free spins like "Register now and get 100 free spins." Otherwise, no deposit casino bonuscan be offered as a cash bonus for online casinos, like "Register now and receive a ₹1,000 bonus.”

Cashback Bonus

With a cashback bonus, you are eligible to claim refunds on net losses that usually range between 1% to 10%. However, a few best online casinos can also offer cashback of up to 30%, which is quite a good value.

For example, a player receives losses of ₹1000 within a pre-specified timeframe. This scenario qualifies the player for a 10% cashback bonus, amounting to a reimbursement of ₹100.

Reload Bonus

Reload bonuses give special bonuses to customers ranging from 50% to 100% on maintaining regular large deposits.

For example, after registering for ₹500, you can receive a 100% bonus for online casinos and get an additional ₹500. So, your total playable balance after registration would be ₹1000.

How to Choose the Best Online Casino Bonuses?

The best online casino is not just about having the most games or the biggest bonuses; it's also about providing a safe and fair gaming environment.

In this section, we will discuss some of the key considerations to keep in mind while registering with an online gambling website in India.

Explore Promotions Page

Visit the promotions page and explore available offers. Ensure you read the terms and conditions of bonuses for online casinos while going through wagering requirements for specific casinos.

Look for the Loyalty Program

This step is considered essential because the casino's loyalty programs offer unique rewards and increase loyalty levels.

Explore Eligibility Criteria

Explore the online casino offers available on the website to compare the wagering requirements to make an informed decision.

Choose a Reliable Casino

Once your checklist is ready, you can compare various Indian casinos available online. Filter out the best casinos according to your gaming style and bankroll.

How to Claim Casino Bonus Offers?

Creating an account and claiming a casino bonus online is effortless with any of the websites we have mentioned above.

Choose a website/platform from our recommended list. Sign up to create an account. Choose the bonus type you wish to enrol for. Once you have selected the bonus type, verify your account by submitting your documents, if required. Then select the cashier option and opt for the deposit method. You can check the eligibility criteria and deposit the minimum amount required to attain a bonus.

Final Thought about Online Casino Bonuses

With the advent of online gambling apps, there has been a significant rise in unlicensed and shady websites. Of course, joining them is not recommended. Dealing with online casinos requires sound platforms that are renowned and reviewed by verified consumers. Also, they should be registered and licensed by the appropriate authorities.

To help you search for authentic casinos, we reviewed the top 10 casinos in India that currently offer the best online casino bonuses. This way, you can choose wisely and make an informed decision if you are considering joining one of them.

Online Casino Bonuses FAQs

Which casino has the best welcome bonus?

CasinoDays is currently offering a 100% welcome bonus up to ₹1,00,000 + Lightning Fast Withdrawals. Make sure to check terms before opting for this promo.

Are free spins included in all casino welcome bonuses?

Although offering casino free spins is quite a common feature in India unfortunately, not all casinos offer the same.

Is rollover and wagering requirements the same thing when it comes to online casinos?

Be it rollover, wagering or playthrough, all these terms are the same. This refers to the number of times you need to wager a specified sum to unlock the bonus.

Can I withdraw these casino bonuses?

Yes, irrespective of your bonus amount, each casino offers real money rewards that users can withdraw.

How do I claim a casino bonus?

After logging in to your account, search the “Promotions” option and choose the desired bonus. Then, after entering your bonus code, claim the best casino bonus online you see.