Best Indian Online Casino 2024 - Ranking the Best Online Casinos

Playing at real money online casinos has witnessed a great surge in India thanks to the technological advancements and priority for online gambling.

Read along to uncover the best online casinos in 2024.

What Is the Best Indian Online Casino?

We recommend either Lucky Spins, Big Boost, or LuckyNiki as the best online casino in India in 2024.

By looking at the various factors such as games selection, live casino, welcome bonus, and more we have determined that these three casino sites are the best on the market.

Take a glimpse at the following table including the best online casino sites that accept Indian players.

Top 12 Best Real Money Online Casinos

We have ranked the best casino sites in India involving real money depending on various criteria, such as fast withdrawals, fair gaming, etc. Each one of them in our list is licensed and regulated.

With new online casinos popping up regularly, there's never been a better time to explore the world of gaming and discover your next favorite platform.

Lucky Spins – Recurring Promotions Throughout the Year

Lucky Spins tops our list as the best online casino in in India. Established in 2022, it provides 4000 casino games from 57 famous providers. These include live casinos, progressive jackpots, bingo games, online slots, and many more.

These casino games update constantly to offer the latest titles to the players. Furthermore, every casino game is run in a safe environment using ECI-protected payments and 256-bit SSL encryption.

Top Features

Recurring promos and bonus offers all year long: Players can enjoy a wide variety of promotions throughout the year. It also organises cash prices, free spins, and tournaments frequently.

Great live casino section: Lucky Spins has a great live casino game section with 215 tables.

Immediate cash out using crypto: The platform features instant cashouts using cryptocurrencies.

Sticks to responsible and safety measures: Lucky Spins follows strict safety and responsible measures to restrict the customer or auto exclude (if required).

What might be improved?

No instant payouts: Lucky Spins do not provide immediate payouts to their customers.

Organisation of the gaming section: Another con of the platform is that not every casino game has its dedicated section.

Does not have plenty of reload bonuses: For returning gamblers, there are not many reload bonus offers.

Bonus Offer: Get a 100% bonus of up to ₹20,000

To new gamblers who opt-in, Lucky Spins provide a welcome bonus of up to ₹20,000.

This 100% match bonus has a minimum deposit of rupees 500 and the equivalent. The wagering requirement is 35 times. After 14 days, this offer will be unavailable. eWallets are excluded. Other T&Cs apply.

Big Boost – 5,000 Plus Casino Games by the Biggest Developers

Big Boost is second on the list of best casino websites for Indians. Set up in 2023, the casino platform caters to players worldwide. It provides a wide variety of gaming, interesting welcome bonuses, safe transactions, a competitive win rate, and dedicated customer service.

These features make it a top choice for new and seasoned Indian players. The live casino experience of Big Boost Casino is also worth it, thanks to the quality and diversity of live dealer games.

Top Features

Supports diverse payment methods (including crypto): Big Boost accepts a wide variety of payment options, depending on your location. It also provides the facility to conduct transactions using a variety of cryptocurrencies.

Mobile-friendly design: There is no Big Boost casino application. However, the mobile version of the site is well-optimised for handheld devices. So, you can enjoy a glitch-free gaming experience wherever you go.

Licensed and follow proper security measures: Big Boost takes security seriously to ensure a trustworthy experience. It is licensed by the Curacao government (which is quite famous in the online gaming world). This casino platform complies with strict protocols and standards, including SSL encryption, regular audits, fair play policies, etc.

Robust customer support: While reviewing, we found it as one of the top casinos with a strong customer support system that caters to audiences worldwide. So, you can reach out for help via multiple channels – email, Live Chat, Phone, and FAQ section.

5000+ casino games with an excellent live dealer section: Big Boost Casino provides an excellent variety of casino games by some of the biggest developers. So, you can look forward to playing casino games for Push Gaming, Pragmatic Play, etc.

The live casino section also stands out. With plenty of table games and real dealers, it provides an immersive experience similar to visiting a land-based casino.

What might be improved?

Only for players from a few countries: Big Boost Casino has a list of restricted countries like Armenia, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Australia, etc. So, it's not for everyone to join.

No app: At the moment, Big Boost does not have any application for mobile devices.

No software provider filter: Another major con of Big Boost Casino is that no software provider filter is available.

Bonus Offer – ₹1 Lakh over Your First 3 Deposits

By joining this bets casino India for the first time, Indian customers can get a welcome bonus of up to ₹1 lakh, which includes three deposit offers.

1st Deposit: 100% up to ₹50,000;

2nd Deposit: 50% up to ₹25,000;

3rd Deposit: 50% up to ₹25,000.

To claim this signup offer, the minimum deposit for the customer to make is ₹500. It has a 35x wagering requirement. Also, this cash bonus is eligible for 14 days only.

CasinoDays – 100% Welcome Bonus up to ₹1,00,000 + Lightning Fast Withdrawals

CasinoDays is in the second position on our list of top casino sites. It has almost everything that you want in an online casino. It is famous for its wide variety of game selections, intuitive design and an exciting bonus offers. The casino games section includes table games, slots, live dealer games, and much more.

Top Features

Works without signing up: CasinoDays is a new international casino that works without registration.

Fast withdrawals: Another major benefit of our second-best online casino India is speedy withdrawals.

Accepts cryptocurrencies: Indian players can conduct deposits and withdrawals at CasinoDays using different payment choices available across India including Cryptocurrencies.

Interesting welcome bonus: This instant casino provides an enticing welcome bonus of up to ₹1 lakh on the initial three deposits.

What might be improved?

Restricted gaming provider for some countries: Every gaming provider is not available for all countries.

No VIP program: Another downside is that there is no VIP program on CasinoDays.

Restricted payment options: Not every payment option is available for all countries.

Bonus Offer – Get a 100% Bonus up to ₹20,000

This welcome bonus offer is only available for Indian players. It is divided into three deposit offers.

First Offer: 100% reload up to ₹50,000;

Second Offer: 50% reload up to ₹25,000;

Third Offer: 50% reload up to ₹25,000.

Every new player has a time of seven days to redeem their sign-up bonus offer. They need to make a minimum deposit of rupees 500. This cash reload deal has a wagering requirement of 35x. Skrill, Neteller, and EcoPayz are excluded. Other standard T&Cs apply.

Dafabet Casino – Excellent Variety of Games

Dafabet has been one of the go-to online casinos for Asian players since 2004. The site features a polished appearance that feels inviting, Dafabet covers a huge selection of games, great sign-up bonuses and much more. Be it Online Poker, Blackjack, or best Slots, Dafabet covers it all.

Top Features

Strong mobile app: Dafabet has a robust mobile application that provides its users with the potential to use services on the go or at home without any hassle.

Few bonus offers have minimal playthrough requirements: Some Dafabet bonuses have low playthrough requirements for the customers, which means they can easily play and claim their bonus offer amount.

24/7 accessible customer service: Dafabet customer service is accessible and available readily at all times with just one call or click.

What might be improved?

Restrictions on the signup bonus: The new player bonus offer is only available to customers with selective currencies.

Restricted mobile offering: Few services of Dafabet casinos are limited for mobile users. For example, there are no poker games to play.

No recurring bonus offers: The platform does not have recurring bonuses for users.

Bonus Offer – Dafabet Casino: First Deposit Bonus 100% up to INR 20,000

This promo is available for bronze VIP users with INR currency who have not made their initial deposit.

The minimum deposit is rupees 750, and the bonus is valid for 14 days upon issuance. The wagering requirement is 20 times (Bonus+Deposit). Other standard T&Cs apply.

Parimatch Casino – Great Mobile Experience

Parimatch Casino is a multi-betting site that has been around since 1994. It features more than 9000 real money slots and other casino games by 100 plus renowned gaming providers.

Features like a range of payment options, 24/7 live customer service and quick registration make Parimatch worth a try.

Before diving into Parimatch casino's offerings, it's wise to read a thorough Parimatch casino review to gauge its reputation and features

Top Features

9000+ games: More than 9000 real money casino games are available on the Parimatch website. From adventure games to classic video slots and instant win games, there is something for every fanatic.

In-depth filtering option: Users can filter any game by its category, theme and provider easily.

Good quality app: Parimatch empresses on-the-go casino lovers with its high-quality mobile application.

Simple signup: Registration at Parimatch Casino is quite easy.

What might be improved?

No demo versions of games: Another flip side of Parimatch is that no demo versions of games are available.

Few payment options: Unlike its rivals, Parimatch does not have plenty of payment methods available.

Not available for all countries: Customers from some countries are not allowed to register and play.

Bonus Offer – 150% up to ₹1,05,000

When new customers deposit a minimum of Rupees 350, they receive a registration bonus of 150% up to ₹1,05,000.

The wagering requirement is 30x. This offer is only available on slot games only and is valid for 30 days. Other T&Cs Apply.

Stake.com – Convenient Payments and Withdrawals including Crypto

Established in 2017, Stake.com is one of the renowned online crypto-gambling sites that provides 1000+ thrilling casino games. It allows its customers to fund their gambling accounts with cryptos like Dogecoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin, etc.

Top Features

Uses modern security measures: Stake.com follows advanced security features to keep the accounts of its members secure.

Well-optimised for smartphones: The website is highly optimised for smartphones making it one of the top mobile casinos.

Helpful community: The Stake.com community is also helpful for its members.

20+ cryptocurrencies: More than 20 cryptos are available to members for convenient deposits and withdrawals.

What might be improved?

Doesn’t have a good sign-up bonus, unlike rivals: Unlike its competitors, Stake.com does not have an interesting welcome bonus offer.

Poor design: The platform has poor sound and visual outlook.

Limited customer support: Users can only get in touch with Stake.com customer service agents via live chat.

Bonus Offer – Stake.com: 200% up to ₹25000

New Indian customers can claim a bonus offer of 200% up to ₹25000.

The minimum deposit of ₹500 wagering requirement is 40x (bonus+deposit). The bonus amount gets credited to the player's account within 1 day. Other T&Cs apply.

1xBet Casino – Accepts Every Major Currency

1xBet is a famous casino and sportsbook with excellent Vegas-style casino games. The website has a huge network worldwide and accepts nearly all major currencies in the world. 1xBet also operates in multiple languages, making it quite simple to use for everyone.

Top Features

150+ payment choices: There are more than 150 payment options with fast payment.

Guaranteed confidentiality: Every personal data uploaded on the 1xBet website stays safe.

Apps available for Android and iOS: For Android and iOS users, dedicated 1xBet applications are available.

Low deposit requirement: 1xBet has a minimal deposit requirement to register and play.

What might be improved?

Restriction in some countries: The 1xBet website is restricted in some countries.

Fewer bonus offers: The bonus offers are quite low, unlike other online casinos.

Bonus Offer – 1xBet Casino: 169,000 INR + 150 Free Spins

By joining the 1xBet casino, Indians can receive an exclusive bonus offer of 169,000 INR + 150 Free Spins. Also, you can use the code VIPOFFER at registration.

The minimum deposit is 10€. New players need to wager the bonus amount 35 times within 7 days. Other T&Cs apply.

PariPesa Casino – A Good Number of Promos

PariPesais a unique betting websiteowned by Vezzali Limited. It offers a wide variety of virtual games like poker, bingo, TV games and casino games. This gambling platform holds a licence from the Curacao Gambling Commission, which guarantees fairness and safety. Unlike its rivals, the gambling has a good loyalty program and promotions.

Top Features

Good list of game providers: PariPesa has more than two dozen software providers like Yggdrasil Gaming, NetEnt, Play’n GO, etc.

Wide variety of currencies: The site provides the use of multiple currencies in a single account.

Multiple language options: Customers can translate the PariPesa site into numerous languages.

What might be improved?

Limitations of payment options: For players in some countries, not every payment method is available as listed.

More focus on sports: PariPesa focuses more on sports betting instead of the casinos.

Bonus Offer – PariPesa Casino: Welcome Package up to 130,000 INR + 150 FS

This welcome bonus consists of four deposits:

1st deposit – 100% and 30 FS;

2nd deposit – 50% and 35 FS;

3rd deposit – 25% and 40 FS;

4th deposit – 25% and 45 FS.

To qualify, new users need to deposit at least 800 INR for 1st deposit and 1200 INR for 2nd deposit. Every deposit bonus has a rollover requirement of 35x within 7 days. General T&Cs Apply.

Mostbet Casino - Superb Gaming Lobby

Mostbet is a well-established online casino operating since 2009. It is a great platform for fans of casino games and other types of gambling. The casino library includes a wide variety of Table Games, Slots, Live Dealer options and much more.

This regulated casino has a user-friendly interface, provides great promos for each gaming section and a lot more advantages.

Top Features

Huge gaming library: More than 15000 gaming options are available for casino lovers.

Lots of promotions and bonuses: Players can delve into interesting bonus offers like free spins, cashback, and welcome bonuses.

Safe banking choices: Mostbet site features 100% secure payment options for its users.

Available in 90+ countries: Mostbet Casino is open to users in more than 90 countries.

What might be improved?

High rollover requirement: Many users complain of extremely high rollover requirements associated with numerous bonus offers at Mostbet Casino.

Outdated website: Mostbet casino platform is outdated.

Bonus Offer - 150% up to ₹34,000 + 250 FS

Mostbet casino members can enjoy a 150% deposit bonus offer of up to ₹34000 during their initial registration. To get an extra 250 free spins, users must conduct their initial deposit of ₹1000 within one week of signing up.

To qualify for this Mostbet welcome offer, new members must deposit at least ₹300. Full T&Cs apply.

Bettilt Casino - Great mobile Casino App

Bettilt casino platform offers one of the most amazing spinning casino entertainment on the web and mobile app. The site offers games like Blackjack, Jackpot Slots, Video Poker, Video Slots, Live Casino games, etc.

Not just that, players can enjoy free demos of their favourite games to see how the website works. In addition, there are a wide variety of promos, Live chat systems and other perks that players can enjoy.

Top Features

Robust chatbot: This online casino allows its members to interact via a chatbot.

Speedy Registration: Signing up on the Bettilt site is quite fast.

Great mobile casino app: Android and iOS users can use a great Bettilt casino application.

What might be improved?

Payment and welcome bonus restriction to a few countries: Not all banking methods and signup bonus offers are available for all countries.

Bonus Offer: 1st dep: 115% up to ₹30,000 + 60 FreeSpins on Chillipop

This registration offer consists of 3 deposits:

100% up to ₹30000 on 1st deposit + 50 FS.

100% up to ₹30000 on 2nd deposit + 50 FS.

100% up to ₹30000 on 3rd deposit + 50 FS.

To qualify, users need to deposit at least ₹500. The rollover requirement is 40x. The maximum bonus available to the eligible members is ₹30000. Other T&Cs apply.

How Do We Determine the Best Casino Site?

With tons of online casinos, it can be tough to find the right platform that provides an enjoyable experience while allowing you to stay safe.

For players looking to test the waters without financial commitment, a no deposit bonus casino provides the perfect opportunity to play and win.

We assess the best casino in India online by considering these factors:

Win Rate;

Games Selection;

Live Casino;

Mobile Experience;

Payments and Withdrawals;

Promotions.

Check the following table for a list of our top online casinos and what they are best for:

Best Casinos for: Online Casinos Win Rate Big Boost, BC.GAME, PariPesa Games Selection Dafabet Live Casino Maharaja Fortune Mobile Experience Dafabet, Parimatch Payments and Withdrawals Stake.com, 1xBet Promotions CasinoDays, Lucky Spins, BC.GAME

Win Rate

A higher win rate (aka RTP rate) of an online casino signifies a high chance of winning in the long term and a better payout. You can think of it as a fairness indicator of games. Some of the Indian casino sites with the highest win rate include Big Boost and BC.GAME.

Game Selection

Gaming variety is what makes the casino experience most appealing to users. We choose only those platforms that offer thrilling games like Aviator, Teen Patti, Online Poker, etc., with high-quality graphics that meet every user’s preferences.

Also, we ensure that our casino recommendations partner with the right software providers like Playtech, Microgaming, NetEnt, Evolution Gaming, etc. The gaming software powering a casino not only provides the best gaming experience but also ensures the website's overall fairness and security.

Live Casino

Playing Live dealer casino games provides a high extent of immersion and reality to users from the comfort of their homes. Members deal with expert dealers that perform Andar Bahar, Poker, Blackjack, etc. live.

Each of our listed casinos has an excellent live game section that uses HD video streaming technology to offer clear visuals, which increases the excitement.

Mobile Experience

Mobile-friendly casinos and their dedicated mobile apps ensure customers can enjoy their favourite games at their fingertips wherever they go. Each of our listed top online casinos has a site that runs smoothly on mobiles.

So users can easily navigate to the game they are looking for. Some of the casino platforms even have great apps that operate the same as their web version.

Payment and Withdrawals

Transferring funds in and out is important for an incredible gaming experience. However, a few payment options are slow and may incur additional fees.

Our recommended Indian online casinos accept many famous payment methods, like e-wallets, Credit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfers, etc. The availability of particular payment choices may differ between diverse casinos.

Deposit and withdrawal times will also be different for each payment choice. For example, Paytm, UPI, and PhonePe are quicker (24 to 48 hours), but local bank transfers may take longer (1 to 5 days).

Promotions

Signup bonuses and promos of an online casino provide its users with more money to deposit and play. They even help them to take part in VIP programs and get other perks.

Our best online casinos in India offer excellent promotions. But there might be rollover requirements or other restrictions that will restrict the user from how much he/she can win from the offer.

Are Online Casinos Legal in India?

In India, the legality of online casinos is not clear. At present, there is no law on a state or federal level that indicates online gambling is illegal. However, the use of online casinos can be subject to state-specific regulations.

Each Indian state has its own rules to regulate or ban gambling activities. So if you are thinking of engaging in an online casino for real money games, make sure you are within a legal landscape.

Customer Support

Responsive customer service boosts players' trust and builds a long-term bond between the casino and players. Our mentioned casinos provide great help to customers by addressing their queries quickly.

Best Casino Site FAQs

What is the best online casino site in India?

We recommend Big Boost as the best online casino in India 2024.

Do I have to pay taxes on my casino winnings?

Yes. Every player needs to pay tax on income collected from casino websites.

Will online casinos pay out my winnings?

Most online casino platforms pay winnings if their customers speedily. Our listed best gambling sites promise instant payouts of winnings.

Is it legal to gamble on online casinos in India?

The only law that regulates casino activities was set up in 1867. However, it does not indicate online casinos or other kinds of internet games. So, technically, Indian players need not be concerned about playing at online gambling sites.