No Deposit Bonus Casino - Every No Deposit Casino Offer Available in India

A no deposit bonus casino offer is a type of promotion that online casino sites in India popularly offer.

Whether it's a welcome bonus for new players or a reload bonus for existing ones, online casino bonuses add extra excitement and value to the gaming experience.



Accordingly, the players can play in the casino without having to deposit any of their own money.

Free No Deposit Casino Bonuses

Players at the best online casino sites can avail of free no deposit bonus casino offers.

We have listed the currently available offers of casino bonus no deposit in the table below:

Offer Condition Mostbet No Deposit Bonus on Aviator: Free Spins/ Free Bets Signing up on Mostbet Up to 20% Big Boost Weekly Cashback: Playing and incurring net losses during the week 10CRIC Super 7 Weekends promo: Free Spins Staking at least ₹10,000 in live casino games between Monday and Thursday. 1xBet Loyalty Program Cashback: Cashback Joining the 1xBet loyalty program. CasinoDays – Up to 20% Weekly Cashback: Cashback Playing and incurring net losses during the week. Parimatch Aviator Bonus: Free Bets Aviator Cashback given as free bets up to ₹5,000. CasinoDays Special App Only Promotions: Monthly Giveaways and Free Bets Using the Casino Days App Dafabet - 100% First Day Refund: Cashback Playing and incurring losses on casino games and sports on the first day. Dafabet – New VIP Loyalty Program: Cashback Joining the Dafabet VIP program and playing games under Dafabet Casino, Live Dealer, Games, Arcade or PT+ categories. Mostbet – Weekly Monday Cashback: Cashback Betting in specified casino games. Mostbet Loyalty Program for Sports Betting: Free Spins and Cashback Taking part in Mostbet Loyalty program to collect loyalty rewards. PariPesa VIP Club Benefits: Free Spins and Free Bets Taking part in the PariPesa VIP program to collect loyalty benefits. PariPesa 3% Weekly Sports Cashback: Cashback Placing accumulator bet with 4 selections, each at odds of 1.4 or higher.

What Is a No Deposit Bonus?

When new players register at an online casino, the casino may offer the players a no deposit bonus online casino. An offer of a no deposit bonus in a casino is a risk-free way for new players to learn to play casino games and enjoy themselves without having to spend anything. Such no deposit bonus in an online casino is usually offered to attract new customers.

There are two types of no deposit casino bonus offers: free spins and cash bonuses. A casino deposit with no deposit can also have some negatives. Such offers are not commonly found and require users to fulfil strict terms and conditions.

Players looking for the best online casino should consider factors such as licensing, security measures, and reputation within the gaming community.

A no deposit bonus at an online casino for existing customers may include free spins and prize draws. Such offers could also take the form of loyalty offers, free play, and competition leaderboards.

How to Get a No Deposit Bonus

The following are some steps that users of an online casino site may need to get a no deposit bonus:

Select a trustworthy casino and create an account: Look for online casinos that enjoy a good reputation and attract positive reviews. Complete the casino bonus registration by providing accurate information. Check the available bonus offers: After you register, check whether there are any available sign up bonus offers by the casino. Look at the bonus or promotions section of the online casino. Search for no deposit bonuses. You could find free sign up casino bonus offers that are labelled as “free play,” “free spins,” or “bonus cash.” Claim the offer and understand the terms and conditions: Follow the instructions provided to claim any available offer. At some casinos, users can expect an automatic credit of the free bonus to their account when they register. At others, users may have to enter a bonus code when they sign up. Before you use the bonus, check for any restrictions, such as wagering requirements, eligible games, and withdrawal limits. Start playing games: After receiving the bonus in your account, start playing. You can use the bonus to try out table games, including blackjack and poker. You can also use the bonus amount to play slots, jackpot or live dealer games. Fulfil wagering requirements: Before you can withdraw any winnings, you must fulfil wagering requirements – you must bet the bonus amount a specified number of times. Withdraw winnings: After you have fulfilled the requirements, you are now ready to withdraw your winnings, if any.

Current Casino No Deposit Bonuses

There are numerous no deposit bonus offers available to casino users in India. Some online casinos in India offer no deposit bonuses in their normal course. Others make such offers occasionally.

Whether you're a seasoned player or new to the world of online gaming, live casinos India offers an exciting and authentic casino experience for players of all levels.

In this article, we cover the no deposit bonuses you can find at the moment.

Big Boost – Weekly Cashback Offer

Big Boost Casino also has a weekly cashback offer of 20%. Under the offer, players will receive 20% of their net losses back as cashback up to ₹10,000. This cashback is calculated every week. Eligible players need to have placed at least 10 bets during the week and incurred net losses.

10CRIC Super 7 Weekends Promo

Under the 10CRIC Super 7 Weekends promotion, players can claim 20 free spins every week. The offer is open to players who stake at least 10,000 rupees on live casino games from Monday to Thursday. Eligible players will get five free spins on Sevens High. They will get another 15 free spins on Big Win 777. Importantly, the offer comes without wagering requirements.

1xBet Loyalty Program Cashback

Players who join the 1xBet loyalty program can get a weekly cashback. The more casino games a customer plays, the bigger the reward.

Casino Days – Weekly Cashback Offer

Under this cashback offer, players on Casino Days in India can avail a cashback up to 20% of their wagers every week.

Parimatch Aviator Bonus

Parimatch has a current bonus offer in the Aviator game. Under this promo, players on Aviator can receive 10% cashback on losses ranging between ₹10,000 and ₹50,000. The cashback is awarded in the form of free bets.

Dafabet - 100% First Day Refund

Get a refund of up to ₹1,500 on losses incurred on first-day bets on either Dafabet casino games or sportsbook.

Dafabet – New VIP Loyalty Program

Join the Dafabet VIP program and play any game under Dafabet Casino, Live Dealer, Games, Arcade or PT+ categories. Win a cashback bonus based on your VIP level. The reward can range between 5% for Bronze level to 15% for Platinum level.

Mostbet – No Deposit Bonus on Aviator

Mostbet casino awards Free spins or free bets on Aviator to new users who sign up.

Mostbet – Weekly Monday Cashback Offer

Every Monday, Mostbet offers a payback incentive of up to 10%. All spins and bets made from 0:00 UTC+3 on Monday to 23:59 UTC+3 on Sunday are eligible for the offer.

PariPesa VIP Club

Every week, PariPesa treats its VIP customers to free bets and free spins.

The 4 Types of No Deposit Bonuses

Online casinos commonly offer four types of no deposit bonuses on their sites. These are free spins, cashbacks, bonus credits, and reward points. In this section, we take a closer look at these types of offers.

Free Spins

Online casinos allow users free spins on a slot machine without having to pay. Thus, users can enjoy the thrill of spinning slot reels without the risk of losing their own money.

Online casinos include free spins as part of promotional offers. No deposit free spins can take the form of Wager-Free Spins, and Free Play Free Spins.

Cashback

A cashback bonus is an incentive that an online casino offers to users. A cashback bonus is intended to compensate users for losses. The casino gives users 5-to-25 per cent of their net losses incurred over a specified period or in a particular game. They credit the amount to the player’s account. Casinos use cashback bonuses to motivate new users or retain loyal players.

Bonus Credits

In the world of online casinos, bonus credits are incentives used to welcome new users. This is a type of no deposit bonus wherein new users get bonus credits without having to make a deposit. Users simply have to sign up at the online casino before the bonus is credited to their accounts. Users can go on to explore games without spending their own money. Bonus credits often come with wagering requirements.

Reward Points

Online casinos award reward points to regular players. The more users play, the more points they earn. Some casinos allow users to boost their points by participating in promotions. Once users have collected enough points, they can redeem them for various rewards.

For instance, users can convert reward points into bonus credits and use them to play more games. Alternatively, players can use points for extra spins on slots. On some casinos, players can convert reward points into real-world perks, using points to unlock hotel stays, luxury items, vacation packages, and more.

Terms of Using a No Deposit Bonus

Often, users must fulfil some conditions before they can encash no deposit bonus offers. In this section, we look at these terms:

Wagering Requirements

Players cannot immediately withdraw the funds after a no deposit bonus is credited to their casino account. They must first fulfil a wagering or rollover/playthrough requirement. Such wagering requirements can range from 30 to 70 times the bonus or free spin won.

Only after they complete the wagering requirement can users transfer any bonus credits remaining to their cash balance. Thereafter, they can seek a withdrawal. Users can track their bonus wagering progress in their account settings.

Expiry Dates

The no deposit bonus is valid for a specific time frame. Users must wager their no deposit bonus before a specified expiry date.

Eligible Games

Users are required to stick to specified games to become eligible for the bonus.

Maximum Cashout

Online casinos cap users’ winnings at a pre-specified amount.

No Deposit Bonus Casino FAQs

In this final section, we answer some frequently asked questions:

Can you get a no deposit welcome bonus on any Indian casino currently?

Many Indian casinos offer no deposit welcome bonuses. For instance, CasinoDays, Big Boost, Mostbet, PariPesa and 1xBet casinos have cashback offers. Likewise, Mostbet, Dafabet, Stake, Parimatch, and 10CRIC offer free spins to motivate users.

What is a no deposit bonus?

A no deposit bonus is a type of promotion that online casino sites in India popularly offer.

Accordingly, the players can play in the casino without having to deposit any of their own money. The no deposit bonus offers a risk-free way for new players to learn to play casino games and enjoy themselves without having to spend anything.

Can I withdraw my winnings with a no deposit bonus?

You cannot immediately withdraw the funds after a no deposit bonus is credited to your casino account. You must first fulfil a wagering or rollover/playthrough requirement.

Is there any Aviator no deposit bonus available at the moment?

Yes, there is an Aviator Bonus no deposit bonus offer by Mostbet. Under this promo, new players can get free spins or free bets on Aviator by signing up for an account.