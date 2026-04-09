Newcastle vs Liverpool predictions: Three tips for a fiery fight

We expect the Reds to win in this one, but the Magpies will definitely put up a fight at St. James’ Park.

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Best bets for Newcastle vs Liverpool

Liverpool to win and both teams to score at odds of 3.40 on Stake

Over 4.5 cards at odds of 1.77 on Stake

Hugo Ekitike as anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.62 on Stake

Liverpool should overcome Newcastle 3-2 in a high-scoring clash.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Newcastle United fell short against Aston Villa in their opening game, but they should have come away with a win. The Magpies played well and created plenty of chances, but they just lacked that crucial finish. They’ll be without Alexander Isak, but they still have players who can trouble Liverpool. For those backing another goal-filled contest, the Stake.com Promo Code can provide extra bonuses on top of the standard markets.

The Reds’ first game went exactly as many expected, with their new-look attack thriving, but their defensive frailties showing. It wouldn’t be surprising to see a similar story play out in Newcastle on Matchday 2. Isak’s absence adds a fascinating little subplot to the entire affair, and it’s likely to be a fiery one at St. James’ Park.

Probable lineups for Newcastle vs Liverpool

Newcastle expected lineup: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Livramento, Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton, Elanga, Gordon, Barnes

Liverpool expected lineup: Alisson, Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo, Ekitike

Reds to edge a high-scoring clash

Liverpool could offer plenty of entertainment for the neutrals this season. There are big question marks over their defence, and whether they’re too attack-heavy, which makes high-scoring games likely. Six goals in their opening match against Bournemouth could be a sign of things to come. High-scoring fixtures like this are always popular among punters, with many checking Online Betting Sites for markets on goals.

This match-up has generally delivered goals even before this summer’s transfer business. There have been 20 goals in the last five meetings between Newcastle and Liverpool, and both teams scored in four of them. There have only been four matches (out of 14) since 2019 when both teams didn’t score.

Arne Slot’s men should have too much for the hosts come the final whistle, but expect the Toon Army to fight hard until the final whistle.

Newcastle vs Liverpool Bet 1: Liverpool to win and both teams to score at odds of 3.40 on Stake

A feisty affair

There were 11 yellow cards shown in the three clashes between these two last season, and that was before all the Isak drama came along. Both sides will be well up for this one, and the crowd will motivate them even more. There is potential for things to get a little heated.

Joelinton, probably unsurprisingly, is seen as the most likely player to receive a yellow card, and also the favourite to be booked first. This game could get very physical, and there may be a few players out there bearing a grudge. Two of the last four games between these two ended with seven or more cards shown.

Newcastle vs Liverpool Bet 2: Over 4.5 cards at odds of 1.77 on Stake

Hugo Ekitike once again

Ekitike has already scored in both the Community Shield and on his Premier League debut. This could be the beginning. The 23-year-old is an extremely exciting addition for the Reds, and Eddie Howe is well aware of the threat that he poses.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see him on the scoresheet at St. James’ Park, where he is expected to lead the line. Mo Salah is seen as the most likely goalscorer by the bookies, but Ekitike - especially given his blistering start - seems better value. It looks pretty likely, however, that he won’t be the only Liverpool player to score.

The attacker had the second-highest xG of any player in the Bundesliga last season (21.7), and consistently finds himself in dangerous positions. He’ll be a real handful all season.