Newcastle vs Forest predictions: Another high-scoring battle awaits

Our betting expert expects a game filled with goals, as was the case historically. Considering their home advantage, Newcastle should come out on top.

+

Best bets for Newcastle vs Forest

1x2 - Newcastle at odds of 1.69 on 1xBet

BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.76 on 1xBet

Anytime goalscorer - Nick Woltemade at odds of 2.31 on 1xBet

Newcastle should win 3-1 against Forest.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Newcastle have collected just six points from as many Premier League games. Early signs suggest they are once again struggling to manage the added schedule of the Champions League, although the competition is only in its second gameweek.

Injuries have also blighted Eddie Howe’s team so far, and he has yet to field a consistent 11 since the start of the league campaign. Last week’s 2-1 defeat to Arsenal was a tough one to take, especially after the home side led for most of the match.

The Magpies entertain Nottingham Forest this weekend at St James’ Park, after their midweek 4-0 thrashing of Belgian champions Union Saint-Gilloise. They are currently 15th in the league standings, and far off those European places, but it’s still early.

Forest have endured a torrid time this term, perhaps another side feeling the strain of European football. After parting ways with Nuno Espirito Santo as manager, the Tricky Trees hired former Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou to lead the side.

There’s simply been no new manager bounce for Forest, as they have yet to win a game under the Australian’s guidance - a worrying sign for the visitors for their upcoming encounter. Postecoglou has a poor record against Newcastle, losing 75% of his clashes with them by an aggregate of 9-6.

For punters weighing up the odds, exploring markets with a 1xBet Promo Code could be a smart way to get extra value on this clash.

Probable lineups for Newcastle vs Forest

Newcastle expected lineup: Pope, Burn, Thiaw, Botman, Miley, Bruno Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton, Elanga, Gordon, Woltemade

Forest expected lineup: Selz, Williams, Milenkovic, Morato, Zinchenko, Dominguez, Anderson, Bakwa, McAtee, Ndoye, Wood

Forest stuck in a rut

Newcastle have won two of their last three outings, but those victories arrived in the Carabao Cup against Bradford and the Champions League during the week. One win from their opening six league games isn’t an ideal return, but their record against Forest suggests three points await them.

The Magpies have won the last four head-to-heads, including last season’s EFL Cup match that they edged on penalties. Forest did win here in 2023, but that was their only victory across their previous 10 visits to St James’ Park.

Postecoglou has struggled to get the best out of his squad since joining, as they’re winless in their last five games, excluding their European tie during the week (L3, D2). The Tricky Trees even lost at home last week to newly-promoted Sunderland, which is not a great sign for both management and fans.

Winning at Newcastle seems almost impossible at this moment, especially as the visitors need time to adapt to Big Ange’s tactics.

For those considering a flutter, checking the latest odds across trusted online betting sites can highlight just how heavily the hosts are favoured.

Newcastle vs Forest Betting Tip 1: 1x2 - Newcastle at odds of 1.69 on 1xBet

Clean sheets have become a rarity

Since letting Alexander Isak join Liverpool, the hosts seem to have lost the edge in the final third. Howe’s troops only managed four goals in their six league outings so far, but all four arrived in front of their home fans.

Forest, meanwhile, have already hit double figures in concessions with only six games played (10). More importantly, three of their last four fixtures saw both teams score. Meanwhile, they’ve shipped 10 goals in their last five in all competitions, not considering Thursday night’s result.

Newcastle have had three of their last five matches produce goals at both ends, and considering the defensive absentees for the home side, they are likely to concede here. Only one of the last 10 head-to-heads ended with a clean sheet for either of these sides.

Newcastle vs Forest Betting Tip 2: BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.76 on 1xBet

The target man

New £69million signing, Nick Woltemade, was brought in from Stuttgart to ideally replace Isak, but he hasn’t yet hit the heights of the Swede. However, the German has shown promise, especially with the two headers he’s netted in the Premier League, most recently opening the scoring against Arsenal.

Looking closer at his recent form, Woltemade has scored three goals in his last four starts for the Magpies, so he will be a threat against Forest. The six-foot-six striker managed just one headed goal from his 17 goals for Stuttgart last season.

Having already done that twice in the Premier League, the new Magpies signing is likely to have an impact. He is particularly dangerous from set-pieces, which is why he’s our target man for this Sunday’s fixture.