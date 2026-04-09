Liverpool vs Bournemouth predictions: How to back Reds victory

Our betting expert can see Liverpool coming out on top here, but with goals at both ends as Bournemouth put up a fight at Anfield.

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Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.90 on 1xBet

Liverpool to win both halves at odds of 1.77 on 1xBet

Hugo Ekitike as anytime goalscorer at odds of 1.72 on 1xBet

We expect a 3-1 victory for Liverpool, and Bournemouth to score a consolation goal.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

The expectations for Liverpool are very high this season. As reigning champions and having spent a lot of money on new signings, the pressure on Arne Slot’s second season is understandable.

Looking to bet on how the champions will start their title defense? Use 1xBet Promo Code for competitive odds on this Premier League opener. They’ve made strong acquisitions over the summer. However, their Community Shield defeat revealed their team’s current imperfections.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth have had a difficult summer. They lost Dean Huijsen to Real Madrid, Milos Kerkez to the Reds, and Ilya Zabarnyi to Paris Saint-Germain. This shows the quality of their work, and they’ve made plenty of profit. However, they’re all big losses, and they will field a new-look defence.

Probable lineups for Liverpool vs Bournemouth

Liverpool expected lineup: Alisson, Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo, Ekitike

Bournemouth expected lineup: Petrovic, Araujo, Diakite, Senesi, Truffert, Adams, Traore, Brooks, Tavernier, Semenyo, Evanilson

Defensive concerns

There are concerns about both teams’ defense ahead of this game, but for different reasons. Liverpool have prioritised their attack over the summer, and there are concerns about how their defence will endure, especially in the early stages. Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong are both excellent full-back signings, but may need time to adjust to their new club.

Andoni Iraola will try to take advantage of this. He’ll back his side to cause problems, something they’ve proven they can do. However, his own defence is struggling as they have lost three key players, including his two top centre-backs. Bafode Diakite could play if his transfer from Lille is completed on time, but it would be a difficult first game for him.

With all that in mind, the match may see goals at both ends. Ultimately, Liverpool should be too strong for their southern opponents, especially at home.

Liverpool win and BTTS combination markets on online betting sites, where you can compare odds from multiple bookmakers for this potentially goal-friendly opener.

Liverpool vs Bournemouth Bet 1: Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.90 on 1xBet

The Reds to start strongly

Defeat in the Community Shield to Crystal Palace will not ruin their season, but manager Slot has taken notes. There were parts of that game that were frustrating for him, so he’ll be eager to correct them as soon as possible. However, a big plus will be seeing Hugo Ekitike and Frimpong get off the mark.

With the attacking players they’ve signed over the summer, the Reds are expected to start strongly. They’ve got so many threats in attack, and with Bournemouth in transition, the hosts will be confident of scoring many goals. They’ll also get advice from Kerkez on how to best attack his old team.

With 41 goals scored, only Manchester City scored more first-half goals than Liverpool, who had 40, last season. Additionally, they scored more than any other side in the second half, with 46 goals. Therefore, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Reds take control and keep it, even if the opponents manage to score throughout the match.

Liverpool vs Bournemouth Bet 2: Liverpool to win both halves at odds of 1.77 on 1xBet

The Ekitike edge

Ekitike’s recruitment could be very important for Liverpool this season. He scored 22 goals last season for Eintracht Frankfurt and also had many assists. At 23, he still has a lot of potential to improve.

His goal at Wembley showcased two elements of his game: his teamwork and his ability to score. That is something that Slot will want to see more of. He could get plenty of joy against a new-look Cherries defence, and he’ll be desperate to start well at Anfield.

He can be a difficult player to defend against, as can every member of Liverpool’s attack. However, he’s seen as their most likely goalscorer currently. The Premier League awaits.