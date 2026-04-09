Ghana vs Comoros predictions: Black Stars aim for crucial point

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Our betting expert expects Ghana to secure maximum points, as they confirm their World Cup finals place this weekend.

Best bets for Ghana vs Comoros

1x2 - Ghana at odds of 1.44 on 1xBet

Overs/ unders - over 2.5 goals at odds of 2.13 on 1xBet

BTTS - yes at odds of 2.35 on 1xBet

Ghana are expected to beat Comoros 2-1.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Ghana have almost reached the 2026 World Cup finals. The Black Stars dominated the Central African Republic 5-0 during the week to top Group I with a three-point lead.

The four-time African champions only need a point to secure their ticket to North America. Even if they lose their final game, Madagascar would have to beat Mali by at least 8-0 to overtake Ghana.

The country's Minister of Sport, Kofi Adams, has already declared the final match to end in celebration. He called the Ghanaians to fill up the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday night to honour the Black Stars and their efforts.

However, Comoros have real potential to cause an upset. They are out of next year’s global showpiece race, but they can secure a third-place finish if Mali fail to win on the final day.

Stefano Cusin’s side won five of their nine qualifiers, which is a decent record that could have seen them higher up the table if they were in another group. Defeat in their last match spoiled their hopes of qualifying for the World Cup for the first time.

Having already beaten the Black Stars in qualifying, the Coelacanths should be confident of causing an upset on Monday.

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Probable lineups for Ghana vs Comoros

Ghana expected lineup: Asare, Yirenkyi, Djiku, Salisu, Mensah, Partey, Sibo, Fatawu, Kudus, Semenyo, Ayew

Comoros expected lineup: Pandor, Bakari, Toibibou, M'Dahoma, Boura, Mohamed, Selemani, Youssouf, M’Changama, Said, Maolida

Ghana to maintain home record

Ghana should be confident after their emphatic victory last week. They have largely been in great form, having lost just one competitive game across their last 10 outings. Moreover, they have also lost just once in the World Cup Qualifiers (seven wins, one draw).

That defeat happened away from home against the Comoros on Matchday 2 of this competition. However, they currently enjoy a 100% win record in qualifying at home, which is incredible.

Comoros will be wary, as they’ve lost half of their away matches in Group I. The visitors have been inconsistent in form, with wins and defeats in their last five matches. Their most recent game was a loss to Madagascar that ended their qualification hopes. Those considering an upset from Comoros can explore online betting sites for competitive odds and markets on this fixture.

Cusin’s side have a better recent head-to-head record, having won two consecutive games. However, overcoming the hosts in Accra will be a difficult task.

Ghana vs Comoros Betting Tip 1: 1x2 - Ghana at odds of 1.44 on 1xBet

High-scoring games in qualifying

Addo’s side seem to have rediscovered their scoring form in the previous game. Those five strikes have made them the most potent in the group, as they have scored 22 goals across nine matches. Moreover, they have an average of 2.44 goals per fixture.

However, they’ve tended to concede, especially at home, having let in three goals in four games. This statistic will likely encourage the opposition. Comoros are more than capable of breaking through the home defence, as they’ve scored 12 times in their nine games.

The danger for the visitors is that they’ve conceded as many in that run of games, indicating weakness at the back. Both nations have had five of their nine qualifiers produce more than three goals, which equates to 56%. Therefore, this match may feature plenty of goals.

Ghana vs Comoros Betting Tip 2: Overs/ unders - over 2.5 goals at odds of 2.13 on 1xBet

Goals expected in Accra clash

Five goals in Comoros’ last four away dates in this competition suggest that they can cause trouble for the home side in the final third. The visitors have managed to find the back of the net in four of their last five outings.

The away side have already scored against Ghana and have the honour of registering the only win against the Black Stars in qualifying. They will use that as motivation to find the net. Additionally, they have proven that they are efficient in attack, having scored five times in their last five games across all competitions.