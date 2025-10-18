Getafe vs Real Madrid predictions: Mbappe to lead Los Blancos to a win

Our betting expert expects the visitors to triumph at the Coliseum, with Kylian Mbappe on target, and Getafe failing to score.

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Best bets for Getafe vs Real Madrid

Half-time - Real Madrid at odds of 1.88 on Stake

Kylian Mbappe to score anytime at odds of 1.78 on Stake

Real Madrid to win to nil at odds of 2.05 on Stake

Real Madrid are expected to win 2-0 against Getafe.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Real Madrid have won nine of their 10 matches so far this season. However, their impressive start was dented by a 5-2 loss to Atletico Madrid in the derby.

They bounced back in positive fashion, beating Kairat 5-0 in the Champions League, and Villarreal 3-1 in La Liga. That would have boosted the spirits of Xabi Alonso’s side as they prepare for the short trip to face neighbours Getafe.

Los Azulones started the season with back-to-back wins, but they’ve only taken two points from their last four matches. A 2-1 defeat at Osasuna was their latest setback prior to the international break. A 2-1 defeat at Osasuna was their latest setback before the international break, making Madrid’s dominance even more appealing for anyone checking the Stake Promo Code this week.

Probable lineups for Getafe vs Real Madrid

Getafe expected lineup: Soria, Rico, Abqar, Duarte, Djene, Femenia, Arambarri, Martin, Milla, Liso, Mayoral

Real Madrid expected lineup: Courtois, Carreras, Asencio, Militao, Valverde, Bellingham, Tchouameni, Guler, Vinicius, Mbappe, Mastantuono

Los Blancos to lead at the break

Real Madrid have typically started their games well this season. They lead three of their four away fixtures at the interval. Real Madrid have typically started their games well this season, a trend that hasn’t gone unnoticed by fans and tipsters on online betting sites.

Across La Liga, they’ve scored 10 times and only conceded three goals in the first half. That record points to their strategy to play on the front foot and press from the first whistle. It’s likely something that Alonso has drilled into his players, who were criticised for often starting slowly last term.

They should have too much quality for a Getafe side that have been unimpressive in their last two home games against Levante and Alaves. Jose Bordalas’ team haven’t created more than 0.9 xG in a match since the opening weekend of the season.

Getafe vs Real Madrid Bet 1: Half-time - Real Madrid at odds of 1.88 on Stake

Mbappe’s streak to continue

Real Madrid faced a minor injury concern during the international break, when Mbappe was forced to pull out of the France squad. He had an ankle injury, but it was nothing serious, and the striker should play at the Coliseum.

Mbappe is having a sensational season. He has scored at least once in all of his last 10 games for club and country. That alone makes him an attractive bet to score anytime, with an implied probability of 56.2%.

The 26-year-old averages 4.91 shots and 1.17 goals per 90 minutes in La Liga. His overall record stands at 14 goals in 10 matches in all competitions for his club this term.

Getafe vs Real Madrid Bet 2: Kylian Mbappe to score anytime at odds of 1.78 on Stake

Getafe to misfire again

Getafe enjoyed some early success in August, with their counter-attacking 5-3-2 approach delivering results on the road. However, they’ve been far less threatening since Christantus Uche moved to Crystal Palace.

Their top scorer, Adrian Liso, has also missed the last few matches due to his involvement in the U20 World Cup. He’s going to be available on Monday, but may need time to regain full form, having not started any of Spain’s five games at that tournament.

With just 5.5 xG, they have the lowest expected goals tally in La Liga. They’ve also got a miserable recent record in this fixture, having scored only one goal in their last seven outings against Real Madrid. All of those games ended with Los Blancos winning.