Frankfurt vs Liverpool predictions: Tipping goals galore in Germany

Our betting expert believes Liverpool might struggle again as they return to European football, with Eintracht Frankfurt holding their own in Germany.

Best bets for Frankfurt vs Liverpool

Over 3.5 goals at odds of 1.90 on 1xBet

Second half with the most goals at odds of 1.95 on 1xBet

Hugo Ekitike as anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.00 on 1xBet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Frankfurt 2-3 Liverpool

Goalscorers prediction - Frankfurt: Jonathan Burkardt, Can Uzun - Liverpool: Hugo Ekitike x2, Cody Gakpo

Liverpool are struggling. Defeat to Manchester United made it four consecutive defeats for the first time since 2014, and they haven’t suffered five in a row since 1953. They’re conceding too many and not scoring enough, despite having a strong array of attacking talent.

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Eintracht Frankfurt are also having a pretty tough time of things. They’re winless in three going into this game, and have only won two of their last seven across all competitions. Their form, both home and away, has been inconsistent, and they have conceded a lot of goals, so Arne Slot will sense a big opportunity.

Probable lineups for Frankfurt vs Liverpool

Frankfurt expected lineup: Santos, Kristensen, Koch, Theate, Brown, Larsson, Skhiri, Doan, Uzun, Bahoya, Burkardt

Liverpool expected lineup: Mamardashvili, Szoboszlai, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Jones, Mac Allister, Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo, Ekitike

Goals galore at Waldstadion

It’s been a long time since these two sides faced off. Their last meeting came in the 1972/73 UEFA Cup as Liverpool came out on top over two legs, with the spoils shared in Germany. Given the Reds’ current form, it’d be no surprise to see them struggle a bit this time around.

This uncertain form is reflected across our online betting sites page, where Liverpool's odds are longer than usual despite their historical European pedigree.

They should come out on top, however, even if only just - and we expect a lot of goals as well. Frankfurt haven’t had a single game this season that’s seen fewer than 2.5 goals scored, and nine of them have had over 3.5. The Germans haven’t kept a clean sheet since the opening day, and that’s good news for the Reds.

However, with Slot’s side having conceded at least once in all of their last seven matches, the home side will be confident of causing problems. Dino Toppmöller knows his side can score goals, with Jonathan Burkardt and Can Uzun both already on 6+ each. Up front, Liverpool can rely on the firepower of Hugo Ekitike, Cody Gakpo and Mo Salah.

Frankfurt vs Liverpool Bet 1: Over 3.5 goals at odds of 1.90 on 1xBet

Two similar goal patterns

The visitors may have to be patient in this one. Die Adler are much better in first halves than in the second, and that could be a potential weakness to exploit.

The Germans have conceded 11 goals after the break in the Bundesliga so far, and seven of them came in the final 15 minutes. Liverpool, meanwhile, have scored 10 of their 14 league goals in the second stanza, including seven in the last 15. Some late drama at the Waldstadion wouldn’t be surprising.

With two defences seemingly as vulnerable as these two, you’d expect concentration to wane as the game progresses - and that’s when the goals could come. Alisson remains sidelined for the visitors, which should give the hosts an advantage. Meanwhile, Frankfurt have no fresh injuries to worry about. Ryan Gravenberch is also a doubt, while Alexis Mac Allister should be fine after his knock against United.

Frankfurt vs Liverpool Bet 2: Second half with the most goals at odds of 1.95 on 1xBet

Ekitike’s return - in more ways than one

Hugo Ekitike might feel somewhat overlooked recently, having mostly come off the bench for the Reds. Alexander Isak has been in the starting lineup, but Ekitike could be brought back for this game against his former club. He scored plenty for Frankfurt last time out, and will know exactly how to hurt them.

The Frenchman had six goals and assists in eight matches prior to his sending off against Southampton, and has started just once since. This seems like the perfect game for him to return to the XI, with Isak struggling for form himself.

Burkardt is seen as the most likely goalscorer for the home side, but we expect more from the away side. We’re backing Ekitike to get off the mark in the Champions League for the Reds at his old stomping ground - a narrative football always seems to enjoy.