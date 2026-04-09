France vs Iceland predictions: Backing injury-hit Bleus in Paris

Even with France’s injury concerns, it’s hard to see past a comfortable French win in this one, especially in Paris.

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Best bets for France vs Iceland

Over 3.5 goals for France at odds of 1.82 on 1xBet

Both teams to score at odds of 2.40 on 1xBet

Hugo Ekitike as anytime goalscorer at odds of 1.87 on 1xBet

France should win 3-1 over Iceland.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Didier Deschamps has a vast array of talent at his disposal, but recent results have been inconsistent. Over the last year or so, they’ve lost to Spain, Italy and Croatia, yet they secured wins against the likes of Germany and Belgium. They saw off Ukraine last week with a comfortable 2-0 win in Poland.

Iceland, too, have had a sketchy 12 months. Wins over Scotland and Montenegro were welcome, and they drew with Wales, but also lost to teams like Kosovo (twice) and Northern Ireland. They will, however, go into this game full of confidence after putting five past Azerbaijan in a 5-0 victory last week.

Anyone siding with the underdog can explore boosted odds and offers through the 1xBet Promo Code, especially with Iceland’s knack for springing surprises.

Probable lineups for France vs Iceland

France expected lineup: Maignan, Kounde, Upamecano, Konate, Digne, Tchouameni, Kone, Olise, Ekitike, Mbappe, Barcola

Iceland expected lineup: Olafsson, Palsson, Ingason, Gretarsson, Thorsteinsson, Johannesson, Thordarson, Ellertsson, Haraldsson, Hlynsson, Gudjohnsen

Goals galore in Paris

France should be too strong for Iceland in this one, just like they’ve been in 14 of the 19 meetings between the two sides since their first encounter in 1957. Iceland are heavy outsiders, and with good reason, given the comparative size of the nations and the gulf in quality available to the two managers. There’s a very good chance we’ll see plenty of goals here.

Deschamps will be without Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue due to injury, which Paris Saint-Germain weren’t happy about, but they do have squad depth. Kylian Mbappe will lead the line, Bradley Barcola and Michael Olise are still available, and having Hugo Ekitike as a replacement isn’t bad either. It’s enough to frighten any defence, even with their absentees.

With that in mind, we expect Les Bleus to come out on top, and for their forwards to have some fun in the French capital. Iceland will be concerned, while punters looking to back goals or a France win can find plenty of options across leading online betting sites.

France vs Iceland Bet 1: Over 3.5 goals for France at odds of 1.82 on 1xBet

It won’t be a walk in the Parc

Though the French are likely to come out on top, Iceland won’t go down without a fight. They’ve upset the odds time and time again, and even challenging the hosts here would be seen as an achievement. They are capable of doing so.

Arnar Gunnlaugsson will be without Fiorentina’s Albert Gudmundsson after he picked up an ankle injury against Azerbaijan. However, his replacement in that game got on the scoresheet. Kristian Hlynsson of FC Twente could come in, and he has already shown that he can be a handful.

Andri Gudjohnsen, Eidur’s son, has a solid record at international level, and he’ll be eager to cause problems for the French backline. That backline has been breached plenty of late. Spain put five past the French, Croatia got two, Italy got three and even Israel breached it in a 4-1 defeat - France are far from impenetrable.

France vs Iceland Bet 2: Both teams to score at odds of 2.40 on 1xBet

Ekitike to take his club form to national level

Hugo Ekitike has had an eventful few months. The 23-year-old landed a big-money move to Liverpool and then got his French debut against the Ukrainians. He’ll now be eyeing his first start for Les Bleus as they take on Iceland at the Parc des Princes.

The bookies see Mbappe and Marcus Thuram as more likely goalscorers, but the Reds forward will be eager to get off the mark. With three G/A in his four games under Arne Slot, he’s got off to a fantastic start in England, and Deschamps can take advantage of that. Iceland’s defence have a big job on their hands - whoever ends up starting in the hosts’ attack.

Injuries to Dembele and Doue open up an opportunity for the former Eintracht Frankfurt man, and he certainly wouldn’t want to miss it.