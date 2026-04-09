Chelsea vs AC Milan predictions: Maresca’s men show resilience

Our betting expert suggests Chelsea will get past the Italian club, as Milan’s record against the Blues offers little joy for the visitors.

Best bets for Chelsea vs AC Milan

1.95 with 1xBet 1x2 - Chelsea

BTTS - No 2.60 with 1xBet

Winning margin - Chelsea by two 6.00 with 1xBet

Chelsea should win 2-0.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Chelsea have enjoyed a successful season after a while. Manager Enzo Maresca took over the helm at the start of last season. He guided the Blues to the Europa Conference League title and, more recently, the new iteration of the Club World Cup.

They saw off PSG 3-0, a side that most punters were touting as the best club in the world after their 5-0 hammering of Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League final. That win will no doubt give them the confidence to achieve bigger things this season.

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Hence, they’ve taken a well-deserved break and have only started their pre-season preparations this week, with a friendly against Erik ten Hag’s Bayer Leverkusen in midweek. AC Milan will be a slightly sterner test, but after finishing eighth in Serie A last term, the Italians’ fear factor may no longer be present.

The Rossoneri are at the same stage Chelsea were in at the start of last season, having dismissed Sergio Conceição and brought back Massimiliano Allegri as manager. Their pre-season has gone well, especially after losing their first game to Chelsea’s London rivals, Arsenal.

However, Milan were able to get past the Premier League champions in the very next game, which indicates how unpredictable they are at the moment.

Probable lineups for Chelsea vs AC Milan

Chelsea expected lineup: Sanches; Gusto, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella; James, Caicedo; Palmer, Fernandez, Neto; Pedro

AC Milan expected lineup: Maignan; Tomori, Gabbia, Pavlovic; Chukwueze, Musah, Comotto, Jimenez, Estupinan; Loftus-Cheek, Leao

A woeful record

Chelsea have only lost one game across their last 10 matches in all competitions. They’re currently on a run of five wins in a row, excluding their match against Leverkusen.

Milan’s last five have had three victories and two defeats, while their three friendlies delivered two wins and a loss to Arsenal. Despite the Italians’ decent form, their record against Chelsea is woeful.

Find how these contrasting patterns affect the odds on online betting sites, where head-to-head records often create betting value.

The Blues have won each of the last four meetings with this particular opposition, but only the last two were in competitive action. Milan’s last visit to Stamford Bridge ended in defeat back in 2022, which makes a similar outcome likely in this friendly match.

Chelsea vs AC Milan Betting Tip 1: 1x2 - Chelsea 1.95 with 1xBet

The drought trend to continue

After Allegri’s side put nine past Perth Glory and four through Liverpool, it would be natural to assume Milan can pierce the home defence on Sunday. However, they usually struggle to find the net against Chelsea.

The West London outfit have been the sole scorers in three of their last four meetings. Milan failed to find the net in those games, as well as recently against Arsenal. Additionally, Chelsea are on a run of securing two consecutive clean sheets.

That’s part of a run of six clean sheets in their last 10 outings, which makes them favourites to stop the AC Milan attack on Sunday afternoon.

Chelsea vs AC Milan Betting Tip 2: BTTS - No 2.60 with 1xBet

Chelsea backed for another two-goal win

Chelsea’s ability to keep their opposition at bay should contribute to a longer winning margin. Four of their last five outings have produced victory with a margin of at least two goals.

Three of their previous four battles with Milan have seen the Blues walk away with a win by exactly two goals. Additionally, the visitors’ last game in their opponents’ stadium was a defeat to Roma, which arrived by a two-goal margin.