In our Betvibe review, we’ll shed some light on available bonuses, sportsbook markets, casino games, payments, and safety protocols.

This Betvibe review explains how the platform actually performs on different parameters. We’ve thoroughly tested its sportsbook, casino, payment options, and mobile features, and laid them out for you. Overall, we’ve rated Betvibe 9.1 out of 10. Now, we will expand on why the platform has managed to score this high.

Betvibe India Overview: Key Facts and Figures

Although it’s fairly new, Betvibe India offers a modern sportsbook and casino tailored for Indian users. We found that the platform focuses firmly on its betting features, a variety of local payment options, and delivering ultra-smooth gameplay.

Betvibe Overview Year Founded 2025 Founders DigiServe Limited Country of Origin Registered In: Costa Rica Licensed By: Government of the Autonomous Island of Anjouan, Union of Comoros USPs of the Platform Unified wallet and account system

Crypto payments available

Large casino library with 3,618 slots, 450 jackpots, and 26 providers

Quick withdrawals (under 30 minutes) Welcome Offer Sports offer: 500% up to ₹150,000

Casino offer: 250% up to ₹100,000 Promo Code CA250 ( for activating the casino bonus)

Expert Ratings of Betvibe

If you want to compare Betvibe with other leading bookmakers, check out our complete list of the best betting sites available for Indian players. Here is our Betvibe review at a glance:

Parameter Rating (out of 10) Sportsbook 9 Playing Experience 9 Mobile Experience 9.5 Casino 9 Welcome Bonus 9.5 Payments 9 Withdrawals 9 Customer Support 9

Is Betvibe Legal for Indian Players?

Our Betvibe review also addresses whether the platform is legal in India or not. As Betvibe is an international offshore bookmaker, Indian players can safely place bets on the platform. Betvibe operates with a licence issued by the Anjouan Gaming Authority.

For security, the platform uses 256-bit SSL encryption to help keep your accounts and payments secure. It also requires strict KYC verification requirements before you can successfully withdraw your funds or wins.

Strong Points of Betvibe You Should Know

We’ve highlighted several strengths that help the platform compete with other best betting sites. Take a look at why the site appeals to new and experienced players:

Large sportsbook selection: The Betvibe sportsbook covers more than 50 sports with a Bet Guru feature, which is great, especially for a new casino.

The Betvibe sportsbook covers more than 50 sports with a Bet Guru feature, which is great, especially for a new casino. Crypto-friendly payments: Betvibe supports Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USDT deposits.

Betvibe supports Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USDT deposits. Massive casino catalogue: Our Betvibe casino review found over 4,000 games listed on the site. This extensive library includes slots, jackpots, crash games, and table games.

Our Betvibe casino review found over 4,000 games listed on the site. This extensive library includes slots, jackpots, crash games, and table games. Smooth mobile performance: The Betvibe app review reveals that there are fast loading times and easy navigation. The platform works well on both your mobile browsers and Android or iOS devices.

What Makes Betvibe Sportsbook Stand Out

With the Betvibe sportsbook, you can expect a comprehensive online betting experience. Post our Betvibe registration, we could seamlessly place traditional pre-match bets or switch to in-play betting right after. The odds are updated continuously, tracking real-time developments like goals, momentum shifts, or tactical changes.

Additionally, the platform supports over 50 sports and provides a great variety of betting markets. This includes winner bets, totals, handicaps, prop bets, and accumulators:

Cricket

Leagues: Indian Premier League (IPL), international Test and ODI matches

Markets: Match winner, toss winner, total runs, and more

Football

Leagues: English Premier League (EPL) and international competitions

Markets: Match winner, total goals (over/under), handicap bets

Basketball

Leagues: NBA and global basketball competitions

Markets: Moneyline, point spread, total points

Tennis

Tours: ATP tournaments and major tennis events

Markets: Match winner, set betting, total games, player performance bets

Ice Hockey

Leagues: KHL, MHL, and major professional leagues

Markets: Match winner, goal totals, handicap betting

Baseball

Leagues: Major international baseball leagues like the NPB

Markets: Match winner, total runs, inning betting

Badminton

Tournaments: International competitions such as the Swiss Open

Markets: Match winner, set betting, total points

Table Tennis

Events: International table tennis tournaments like Challenger and TT Elite series

Markets: Match winner, set handicap, total sets

Motorsports

Competitions: Formula 1 and other racing events

Markets: Race winner, head-to-head driver bets, podium finishes

Boxing & MMA

Events: Major boxing bouts and UFC fights

Markets: Fight winner, method of victory, round betting

Latest Betvibe Welcome Bonuses for 2026

New users receive several bonuses when joining the platform. As per our Betvibe review, these offers are competitive compared to many other betting sites. Mainly because they offer bonuses in stages, with low minimum deposit requirements.

Sports Welcome Offer: 500% bonus up to ₹150,000

Minimum deposit: ₹100

Three bonus stages: 150% up to ₹30,000 (SP150), 250% up to ₹100,000 (CA250), 100% up to ₹20,000 (LC100)

New players only

T&C apply

Casino Welcome Offer: 250% deposit match up to ₹100,000

Use promo code CA250

Minimum deposit: ₹100

Wagering requirement: 35×

Maximum bet while wagering: ₹250

Bonus valid for 14 days

Maximum winnings capped at 5× deposit

T&C apply

Betvibe Casino Review

We’ve discovered a huge gaming library, with over 3,618 slot titles and 450 jackpots. These are designed by 26 well-known software providers that are using certified RNG systems to ensure fair gameplay.

The live casino section features more than 631 live tables. And many tables even include Indian dealers hosting traditional games.This makes the casino section feel localised.

Casino Section Games Available Live Casino Teen Patti, Baccarat, Roulette, Blackjack, Andar Bahar Casino Games Slots, poker, jackpots, table games, crash games

Betvibe Payment and Withdrawal Review

Payments are a major highlight in our Betvibe review. The platform supports many Indian and international payment options:

UPI transfers

IMPS bank transfers

Visa and Mastercard

Bitcoin (BTC)

Ethereum (ETH)

Tether (USDT)

Most deposits are processed quickly, and funds appear in the account within minutes. Withdrawals usually require KYC verification before approval and are usually processed within just 2 days. Check this out:

Payment Method Minimum/Maximum Deposit Amount Minimum/Maximum Withdrawal Amount Processing Time UPI N/A ₹1000-100,000 Instant Visa / Mastercard (Cards) N/A N/A 1-2 days Cryptocurrencies N/A N/A Network dependent

How to Contact Betvibe Customer Support?

As for the customer support, the platform offers active, 24/7 live chat response in 30 seconds and robust email support. The support team also handles issues related to Betvibe login, deposits, withdrawals, and verification. We found it effortless to get assistance through their social media channels, Help Centre, and comprehensive FAQ section on-site. We’ve observed that email responses usually arrive within one day, and you can send documents through email for account verification.

Though in our Betvibe review, one improvement could be adding phone support. Some players may prefer speaking directly to an agent for hands-on guidance.

Editor’s Final Verdict about Betvibe

At the end, we’d say the platform offers strong value for Indian players. The sportsbook covers a wide range of sports and betting markets. Meanwhile, the casino section includes thousands of games and live dealer tables that are ripe for exploration.

The platform also stands out for its fast payments, crypto support, and mobile optimisation. However, a few areas could always improve. For example, some bonuses include rigid wagering requirements, and there is no phone number for immediate contact.

FAQs about Betvibe

Here are the important FAQs:

Is Betvibe real or fake?

Betvibe is a real online sportsbook and casino platform. It operates under an Anjouan Gaming Authority licence and uses secure payment systems.

Is Betvibe safe?

Yes, Betvibe uses robust SSL encryption and identity verification processes (KYC) to protect our accounts and payments.

Is Betvibe withdrawal legit?

Withdrawals are processed after verification checks. Most payments arrive quickly once they’re processed.

Does Betvibe require KYC?

Yes. Players must complete KYC verification before making withdrawals or when requested by the platform.